Barbara Walters Almost Quit The View Over Co-Host Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell shared more about the heated exchange between her and Barbara Walters in The Hollywood Reporter, admitting she also said something impolite about Walters' daughter, Jacqueline Guber, that O'Donnell regretted. "She was hurt. And we were live in 20 minutes. Sometimes I go back and find that episode and I watch it, and I can see how tense it was. But I have apologized to her many times, and we got past it and saw each other [again]," O'Donnell said.

Some fans were left wondering then why O'Donnell didn't return to "The View" to pay tribute to Walters after her death — but it turns out she had good reason for skipping the special. "They invited me, but I wasn't able to make it. You know, I didn't want to be in a big group of people. I was worried that I would get upset and [I] didn't want to do that, so, there you go," she said in an Instagram video.

O'Donnell also paid tribute to her late co-star in a touching Instagram video before that, sharing, "We saw a lot of Broadway shows together, and whenever we go backstage, I'd, like, try to help her, you know, over the steps backstage and she would always smack my hand and tell me to leave her alone. She [knew] what she was doing I could tell you that." O'Donnell added, "May everyone remember just what barriers she broke down for women."