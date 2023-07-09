Everyone Joe Jonas Dated After THAT Phone Call Breakup With Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas became Taylor Swift's musical muse in the worst way when he picked up his mobile phone and brought their love story to a screeching halt in 2008. The cellular split — Jonas called Swift and broke up with her — inspired multiple songs on Swift's 2008 album "Fearless" and its 2010 successor, "Speak Now." On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Swift revealed that "Forever & Always" is about her Jo Bro breakup, and she confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres was correct when the talk show host guessed that the title was dripping with sarcasm.

Then there's "Last Kiss" and its 27-second intro. As noted by MyLondon, Swifties are convinced that Swift strategically counted those sands in the hourglass to throw some silent shade Jonas' way. While chatting about the split with DeGeneres, Swift famously said, "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone ... I looked at the call log — it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record."

During a 2019 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Swift expressed some regret over publicly calling Jonas out and revealed that she and her ex had patched things up. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just teenage stuff there," she said. However, back when Jonas had moved on from Swift with someone else, her lyrics seemed to indicate that she didn't take it well.