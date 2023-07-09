Everyone Joe Jonas Dated After THAT Phone Call Breakup With Taylor Swift
Joe Jonas became Taylor Swift's musical muse in the worst way when he picked up his mobile phone and brought their love story to a screeching halt in 2008. The cellular split — Jonas called Swift and broke up with her — inspired multiple songs on Swift's 2008 album "Fearless" and its 2010 successor, "Speak Now." On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Swift revealed that "Forever & Always" is about her Jo Bro breakup, and she confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres was correct when the talk show host guessed that the title was dripping with sarcasm.
Then there's "Last Kiss" and its 27-second intro. As noted by MyLondon, Swifties are convinced that Swift strategically counted those sands in the hourglass to throw some silent shade Jonas' way. While chatting about the split with DeGeneres, Swift famously said, "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone ... I looked at the call log — it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record."
During a 2019 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Swift expressed some regret over publicly calling Jonas out and revealed that she and her ex had patched things up. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just teenage stuff there," she said. However, back when Jonas had moved on from Swift with someone else, her lyrics seemed to indicate that she didn't take it well.
She changed lyrics believed to be about Camilla Belle
After his split from Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas was next linked to actor Camilla Belle, who appeared in the music video for the 2008 Jonas Brothers' song "Lovebug." Per Seventeen, fans have long suspected that Swift takes a swipe at Belle in her song "Better Than Revenge" when she sings, "She's an actress, woah / She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress." Swift swapped the slut-shaming lyrics out when she dropped her album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." They've been replaced with the words, "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, woah."
Per Just Jared, Jonas did some lyric-swapping of his own when he and Belle split in 2009. While performing "Much Better" during a Detroit concert, he sang, "Now I'm done with movie stars" instead of "Now I'm done with superstars." But Jonas moved on with his "Camp Rock" co-star Demi Lovato the following year. While their relationship didn't last long, Lovato told "Nightline" (via ABC News) that she spent some time being angry at Jonas after their breakup. However, they managed to rebuild their friendship and had become more like siblings by 2013. "We may not be as close as we used to be, but that's okay," Lovato said.
Jonas' next romance was with "Twilight" star Ashley Greene. In a 2016 Reddit AMA, he shared that he lost his virginity to Greene after a desperate search for a condom, saying "Safety first, kids."
Joe Jonas dated some Swifties
From 2012 to 2014, Joe Jonas had a pretty low-key romance with a Swiss graphic designer named Blanda Eggenschwiler. Next, he raised eyebrows by dating a member of Taylor Swift's Girl Squad, model Gigi Hadid. Swift seemed cool with the couple, even showing up to celebrate with them when Hadid threw a surprise birthday party for Jonas in August 2015, per ET. But their five-month romance had fizzled out by that November, and Hadid quickly moved on with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.
In 2016, Jonas played a game of "Shag, Marry, Kill" on "Watch What Happens Live," and his choices were some of his famous exes. He chose to shag Swift, marry Demi Lovato, and kill Hadid. Later that year, the dating game came to an end for Jonas when he met "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. He slid into her DMs, and she only agreed to meet him in person when her friends egged her on. "I thought, 'He's gonna be such a d***,'" she recalled to Elle. But three years later, she married the singer.
We learned that Turner is a Swiftie in 2021 when she took to her Instagram Story to voice her approval for Swift's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which is thought to be about Jonas. "It's not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift," Turner wrote (via Us Weekly). Swift replied, "Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north." Don't you just love it when queens support queens?