Did Ian Somerhalder Once Have A Fling With Nikki Reed's Twilight Co-Star?
We all know that Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are #couplegoals, but if you need a refresher, the pair announced the birth of their son in June, completing their family of four. "A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," Reed wrote on Instagram Stories (via People). "Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size." Reed and Somerhalder have been married since 2015, when they tied the knot in a low-key setting. They are already parents to a girl named Bodhi Soleil.
The happy couple are often gushing over each other — whether it's Somerhalder referring to his wife as "superwoman" or Reed calling her husband "the love of [her] life" — and it seems like they are perfect for each other. Did they even date anyone else before marrying? The answer is yes; "The Vampire Diaries" fans know that the epic on-screen pairing of Delena spilled over off-screen, too. Clearly, Somerhalder has a type, and it's brunette actors who play vampire femme-fatales. Reed took on the role of Rosalie Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise and Somerhalder's ex, Nina Dobrev, starred as the human/vampire Elena Gilbert on "TVD."
Before meeting Dobrev, Somerhalder cuddled up to another brunette actor from (surprise!) a vampire-centric series. We're referring to Ashley Greene, who played Rosalie's sister Alice Cullen in the "Twilight" movies.
Ian Somerhalder and Ashley Greene were spotted making out at a concert
According to Just Jared, Ian Somerhalder and Ashley Greene sparked dating rumors when they were spotted attending a concert together in Vancouver circa 2009. "Ashley was there with Ian, who appears to be her new boyfriend," a source told Life & Style at the time, according to Just Jared. There was some PDA — "the two seemed really happy and kissed throughout the show!" The outlet also noted that Greene's "Twilight" cast mates attended the concert, including Nikki Reed, so Reed got to see her future hubby smooch her friend. Fun...
However, as PopSugar noted, Greene and Somerhalder's fling fizzled out fairly quickly. The actor didn't seem to take the split too seriously — not nearly as seriously as she took her relationship with Reed. In 2015, Greene told People she was ecstatic after Reed and Somerhalder tied the knot. "I'm so excited for [Nikki]," Greene said. "I saw her at Coachella and she was just glowing, and now, I mean, I get why. She's just so happy. That's what you have to find in life and when you do find it, I think you should run with it and I think that's what she did."
These days, Greene has found happiness of her own with her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury, whom she married in 2018. Her romance with Somerhalder has long been in the rearview mirror.
Ashley Greene and Nikki Reed's relationship has changed (but not because of Ian Somerhalder)
Though Ashley Greene gushed over Nikki Reed's romance with Ian Somerhalder, the former co-stars haven't always been friends. In 2022, they reunited on Greene's podcast "The Twilight Effect," where they addressed their once-rocky relationship. (Don't worry, it wasn't because of Ian Somerhalder!) "Nikki and I went back and forth where we were cool and then we didn't want anything to do with each other and then we were cool again," Greene explained (via Paper). Adding that they were "thrust into a world of craziness," she said the fact they both played vampire ladies in "Twilight" didn't help matters.
On-set tension wasn't unique to Greene and Reed. Also in 2022, Greene chalked up disagreements among the "Twilight" cast to emotional immaturity. "There [were] a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there," she told People. Everything's water under the bridge now, though, and Greene and Reed's relationship is holding strong after they discovered commonalities beyond Somerhalder, like pregnancy. "Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way," Greene dished to InStyle. "[Nikki Reed] and I align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."
We wonder if Greene hangs out with Reed and Somerhalder, à la Nina Dobrev? Regardless, it's clear Greene ships these two lovebirds and their happily-ever-after.