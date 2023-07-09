Did Ian Somerhalder Once Have A Fling With Nikki Reed's Twilight Co-Star?

We all know that Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are #couplegoals, but if you need a refresher, the pair announced the birth of their son in June, completing their family of four. "A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," Reed wrote on Instagram Stories (via People). "Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size." Reed and Somerhalder have been married since 2015, when they tied the knot in a low-key setting. They are already parents to a girl named Bodhi Soleil.

The happy couple are often gushing over each other — whether it's Somerhalder referring to his wife as "superwoman" or Reed calling her husband "the love of [her] life" — and it seems like they are perfect for each other. Did they even date anyone else before marrying? The answer is yes; "The Vampire Diaries" fans know that the epic on-screen pairing of Delena spilled over off-screen, too. Clearly, Somerhalder has a type, and it's brunette actors who play vampire femme-fatales. Reed took on the role of Rosalie Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise and Somerhalder's ex, Nina Dobrev, starred as the human/vampire Elena Gilbert on "TVD."

Before meeting Dobrev, Somerhalder cuddled up to another brunette actor from (surprise!) a vampire-centric series. We're referring to Ashley Greene, who played Rosalie's sister Alice Cullen in the "Twilight" movies.