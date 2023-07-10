Who Is Jane On Claim To Fame? Fans Suspect She Has Rock Star Ties
Jane is keeping her lips sealed about her superstar relative on "Claim to Fame." As Season 2 of the ABC competition series releases new episodes, fans continue to theorize about who's related to who. The contestants, who each have a famous family member, use various clues to uncover their fellow cast members' identities. While playing Two Truths and a Lie, Jane revealed that her celebrity relative is her dad and a Grammy-award-winning musician, per ScreenRant. In Episode 2, it was disclosed they were born in 1946.
Jane has hinted at her rock star ties, as she showed off her own musical chops for the "Claim to Fame" talent show. During her performance, she displayed her cheeky sense of humor while playing ukulele and singing. In rhyming couplets, she gave a shout-out to co-host Franklin Jonas. In the clip, Jane sang, "You're as sweet as you can be and you're the only one for me / You make people around you smile, and no one else has so much style / And Franklin, you're my favorite Jonas brother." Yup, Jane has a penchant for writing clever songs ... just like her famous fam.
Jane's aunt is a country music legend
Eager to figure out Jane's identity, "Claim to Fame" viewers have made guesses about her celeb connection on Twitter. One user pieced together a clue about a doll with blond hair. They wrote, "And there it is the blonde wig! Jane is Jada Star Dolly's Neice." The rumors appear to be true, as a 2018 article by Knox News confirmed that Dolly Parton is Jada Star's aunt. To further confirm this prediction, Dolly was born in 1946. Jane's mother, Freida Parton, is part of Dolly's massive family, as she's the younger sister of the country music icon.
In 2018, Jane came out with her debut album "Long Way Home," a collaboration with friend and singer-songwriter Barry Jobe. Dolly has been supportive of the two, who have performed on the Dollywood stages a number of times. Ever since she was a kid, Dolly and Freida served as major sources of musical inspiration for Jane. She shared, "Well (Dolly Parton's) such an amazing songwriter and kind of writes everything she feels and thinks ... I mean my mother Frieda is the same way."
Jane's Claim to Fame behavior has fans divided
Jane has garnered attention for her savviness and shadiness on "Claim to Fame." In Episode 2, Jane helps Travis get to the bottom of Shayne's celebrity relative, who's revealed to be Eddie Murphy, per the Daily Mail. Jane unravels the vague clue, telling him that Buckwheat was a "Saturday Night Live" character. In a confessional, Jane reveals her motives, saying, "But I am being seen as a friend and a confidant, and I'm planning to take advantage of that for as long as I possibly can." However, Jane then shares false information with her costars about the clue. She admits to the camera, "I have a psychology degree. I knew coming into this house that would help me very much. For my gameplay, I'm telling a little bit of the truth along with my lies."
Fans are split about Jane's behavior, sharing their passionate opinions on Twitter. One account remarked, "It's so d*** messed up they screwed Travis over for snake a** 'mama' Jane. I'm gonna be big mad if she makes it much further." Yet, another user is rooting for her, as they wrote, "People don't fw Jane??? She's such a strategic mastermind already the others barely stand a chance." Someone else echoed their sentiment, tweeting, "i kinda love jane. she's playing the game and she's playing it well."