Who Is Jane On Claim To Fame? Fans Suspect She Has Rock Star Ties

Jane is keeping her lips sealed about her superstar relative on "Claim to Fame." As Season 2 of the ABC competition series releases new episodes, fans continue to theorize about who's related to who. The contestants, who each have a famous family member, use various clues to uncover their fellow cast members' identities. While playing Two Truths and a Lie, Jane revealed that her celebrity relative is her dad and a Grammy-award-winning musician, per ScreenRant. In Episode 2, it was disclosed they were born in 1946.

Jane has hinted at her rock star ties, as she showed off her own musical chops for the "Claim to Fame" talent show. During her performance, she displayed her cheeky sense of humor while playing ukulele and singing. In rhyming couplets, she gave a shout-out to co-host Franklin Jonas. In the clip, Jane sang, "You're as sweet as you can be and you're the only one for me / You make people around you smile, and no one else has so much style / And Franklin, you're my favorite Jonas brother." Yup, Jane has a penchant for writing clever songs ... just like her famous fam.