Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary's 2019 Fatal Boat Crash Fully Explained

On August 24, 2019, Kevin and Linda O'Leary's boat and another vessel crashed into each other on the water of Lake Joseph. According to court documents and testimony obtained by CBC News, Linda was navigating their boat back home after having dinner at another residence on the lake. The "Shark Tank" personality testified that his wife was the "designated driver" for the night, but claimed he was unaware if she had consumed alcohol at a luncheon they attended earlier that day or at the dinner party besides one "watered down" cocktail.

The other craft involved in the accident was a 16-seat vessel that held a group of stargazers on the water. In his recounting of the story to the court via Zoom, Kevin insisted that there was "zero light" coming from the boat his wife drove into. "It's like it had a shroud on it or something," he asserted in his statement. "This is just an opinion, but you would have to work very hard to make a boat that size that dark."

As a result of the collision, 64-year-old Gary Poltash was killed, and 48-year-old Suzana Brito was taken to the hospital and sadly died three days later. A total of three other people aboard the boats were injured. Police breathalyzed Linda and reported her blood alcohol level was in the "alert range." Thus began the investigation into who was the party at fault for the tragic accident in the court of law.