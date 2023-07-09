Who Is Jen Psaki's Husband, Gregory Mecher?
Wife and mother of two, Jen Psaki made headlines in late November 2020 when President-elect Joe Biden announced she would serve as his press secretary; Psaki's time as White House press secretary proved short and sweet, as she left her post in May 2022, after 16 months. "I'm leaving because I have a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old. They're the most important people in my life. And my husband, of course, and I always knew that having worked in the White House before, that this was not a job I could do forever," Psaki later divulged during an interview with "Media Buzz" (via People).
Still, there's no doubt she made a lasting impact during her time as President Biden's press secretary. "Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect, and decorum to the White House Briefing Room," Biden said in an official press release. "I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen for her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward."
But make no mistake, Psaki's husband and father of her two children, Gregory Mecher, is kind of a big deal, too.
Gregory Mecher is also involved in politics
As it turns out, Jen Psaki's husband, Gregory Mecher, is no stranger to politics either! The story goes that the pair first met while working with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Psaki had just accepted a new role in the communications department, and Mescher was serving as a deputy finance director. Prior to that, he earned a communications degree from Northern Kentucky University. During his time there, he even landed an internship as a scheduler for Ken Lucas, a U.S. representative from Kentucky's 4th congressional district. Not too shabby, eh?!
Alas, Psaki and Mecher's love story isn't exactly the stuff of fairy tales. During their first encounter, Psaki gave him bad driving directions. "I have no sense of direction. I didn't know even where we were, but I was like, 'Oh, I think you take a left,'" Psaki recalled about the mishap during an interview with The Washington Post. "By the time I got there, I was wondering who the heck this person was," Mecher admitted. Fortunately, after just one look at Psaki, all was forgiven. According to Mecher, he thought Psaki was "cute."
Gregory Mecher is his wife's biggest supporter
Following Jen Psaki taking her new gig at the White House, Gregory Mecher was content to take his own foot off the professional gas, so to speak, and transition into political consulting, all in an effort to help rear their children while Psaki was working long hours for President Biden. But his support didn't stop there. "I think she's brought a professionalism, thoughtfulness, and intelligence to the job that people have responded to quite well," he gushed to The Cincinnati Enquirer in 2021 about his wife's role as press secretary under Joe Biden. "And I hear about it every day from people how great they think she's doing, and how much it has brought a calm to a lot of people and stability back to the government."
And it would appear Psaki is just as impressed by Mecher's skill set and acumen. "He is so comfortable in his own skin with who he is," Psaki said about her husband. "He could be in a room with 5-year-old kids, he could be in a room with billionaires, he could be in a room on a factory floor and he would be comfortable everywhere and have a conversation everywhere."