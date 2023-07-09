Who Is Jen Psaki's Husband, Gregory Mecher?

Wife and mother of two, Jen Psaki made headlines in late November 2020 when President-elect Joe Biden announced she would serve as his press secretary; Psaki's time as White House press secretary proved short and sweet, as she left her post in May 2022, after 16 months. "I'm leaving because I have a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old. They're the most important people in my life. And my husband, of course, and I always knew that having worked in the White House before, that this was not a job I could do forever," Psaki later divulged during an interview with "Media Buzz" (via People).

Still, there's no doubt she made a lasting impact during her time as President Biden's press secretary. "Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect, and decorum to the White House Briefing Room," Biden said in an official press release. "I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen for her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward."

But make no mistake, Psaki's husband and father of her two children, Gregory Mecher, is kind of a big deal, too.