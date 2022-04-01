Jen Psaki Is Reportedly Making A Huge Career Change

Jen Psaki is one person who gets just as much attention as President Joe Biden from the press. As the president's White House press secretary, she spends a good portion of her day fielding questions from the media. According to the former champion swimmer, it's not always easy. While on Rob Lowe's "Literally!" podcast (via the Daily Mail), Psaki admitted that it's sometimes hard not to roll her eyes at all of the different questions she has to give an answer to on any given day. She said, "I'm a pretty chill person, I think people who work with me would say. But I think when some of the questions started to be off in cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs land there, I was thinking where are we going here with this?'"

Before joining Biden's staff, Psaki also worked as a spokesperson for Democratic politicians, according to Open Secrets, and served as a former deputy communications director under President Barack Obama, per The New York Times. And now it looks like Psaki is getting ready for another major role in her life — and it's one that's quite different than what she's used to.