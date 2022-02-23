Jen Psaki Confirms Huge White House Secret To Rob Lowe

While on Rob Lowe's "Literally!" podcast, Jen Psaki admitted that the South Court Auditorium got a makeover, just so things looked more visually enticing while President Joe Biden was holed up during the earlier months of his presidency and the ongoing global pandemic brought on by COVID-19.

According to Daily Mail, she said, "Because of COVID and because the president wasn't going to travel as much and not as many people were going to come here, he does a lot of events and actually meetings from there," adding, "So they built it out more to make it look a little bit better visually and to ensure he could engage and see them in different boxes."

What's more, Psaki also suggested she had to stop herself from rolling her eyes in front of the cameras whenever she gets questions from reporters, such as James Rosen of Newsmax, asking if Biden is "mentally fit." She said, "I'm a pretty chill person, I think people who work with me would say. But I think when some of the questions started to be off in cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs land there, I was thinking where are we going here with this?'" It sounds like Psaki's role is to make sure that the White House's message reaches every American that eats a bowl of Fruit Loops or not.