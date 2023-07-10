Trans And Non-Binary Celebrities Who Have Made History

This article references transphobia.

We love when celebrities make history, especially when it comes to firsts representing the advancement of minority groups in entertainment. And with transphobia still running rampant in today's society, positive representation is more important than ever. According to the ACLU, there have been a record 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed across the United States in 2023, as of June 23. In a world where the transgender community is still fighting for basic human rights along with access to medically-necessary care and to use public accommodations suited to their identities, the visibility of trans and non-binary celebrities can provide hope and perhaps even open minds.

While transgender is a term used to describe people whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth, non-binary is used to refer to people whose gender identity or expression is not contained within the binary categories of "man" and "woman." This includes identifications such as agender, pangender, or gender fluid. While some non-binary folks consider themselves a part of the transgender community, others do not and so we use these terms in tandem in this article rather than simply "transgender."

Transgender people have been featured in media since the days of Christine Jorgenson — often called the first trans celebrity — but they have historically been portrayed stereotypically and negatively. This is still too often the case. However, on-screen, we are also seeing more complex characters and nuanced stories about transgender and non-binary people, helmed by artists of those identities. Here are some of the transgender and non-binary celebrities who have had history-making moments.