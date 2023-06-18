A Look At Elliot Page's Dating History

For close to 20 years, Elliot Page has been a mainstay in the film and television universe for his various iconic roles. From "Juno" and "Inception" to "Hard Candy" and "The Umbrella Academy," the young talent has curated an impressive entertainment catalog. In addition to his work, Page has made a groundbreaking impact on the LGBTQ+ community after he came out as transgender in 2020. However, like most acting talents, the "X-Men: The Last Stand" star's love life has also garnered the attention of pop culture enthusiasts and news outlets.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Page has been involved with an array of individuals in the industry, like artist Samantha Thomas and actor Kate Mara – which he recently revealed in "Pageboy," his 2023 memoir. "The person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kata Mara," he wrote, per USA Today. While their relationship didn't last, he did admit that he and Mara remained close friends, stating: "Kate is not just a wonderful friend, she is an honest friend." Join us as we take a deep look at Page's other romantic entanglements and lost loves.