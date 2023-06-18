A Look At Elliot Page's Dating History
For close to 20 years, Elliot Page has been a mainstay in the film and television universe for his various iconic roles. From "Juno" and "Inception" to "Hard Candy" and "The Umbrella Academy," the young talent has curated an impressive entertainment catalog. In addition to his work, Page has made a groundbreaking impact on the LGBTQ+ community after he came out as transgender in 2020. However, like most acting talents, the "X-Men: The Last Stand" star's love life has also garnered the attention of pop culture enthusiasts and news outlets.
Throughout his time in the spotlight, Page has been involved with an array of individuals in the industry, like artist Samantha Thomas and actor Kate Mara – which he recently revealed in "Pageboy," his 2023 memoir. "The person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kata Mara," he wrote, per USA Today. While their relationship didn't last, he did admit that he and Mara remained close friends, stating: "Kate is not just a wonderful friend, she is an honest friend." Join us as we take a deep look at Page's other romantic entanglements and lost loves.
Elliot Page has a steamy fling with Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby
On June 6, Elliot Page released his highly anticipated memoir "Pageboy," which details the actor's rise to fame and heartfelt journey as a trans man. While the expansive book is full of reflective commentary about identity and self-love, it also features major details on Page's secret love affairs, including his steaming relationship with actor Olivia Thirlby. According to the "Tales of the City" star, he and the "No Strings Attached" talent had "palatable chemistry" while filming the critically acclaimed film "Juno," per People. "I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby. Embodied and bold, her long brown hair moved in slow motion. We were the same age, but she seemed so much older, capable, and centered," he wrote. "Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time."
Page went on to say that they first started "sucking face" before "having sex all the time" in hotel rooms and film trailers."What were we thinking? We thought we were subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes, and I wanted that – done feeling wretched about who I am," Page explained. While the pair had an intense relationship, their relationship was never disclosed to anyone in his close circle, including his mother. "She probably just thought Olivia and I had become fast pals. Which was true," he added.
Elliot Page was previously married to Emma Portner
In addition to Elliot Page's various short-lived romances, the "Juno" actor has also had a couple of long-term relationships, including one with choreographer Emma Portner. In 2017, the two sparked dating rumors after they made appearances on each other's social media accounts. After nearly a year of dating, the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony – which Page announced in January 2018 via Instagram. "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," he wrote (via People). Following nearly a year of marital bliss, Page updated fans on how his marriage to Portner was going in an interview with Net-A-Porter.
"I'm so in love. I love being married. I'll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I'm that person," he revealed. The couple continued to showcase their love for each other in 2020 after Page came out as trans. "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Portner wrote on Instagram at the time (via Insider). However, after three years of marriage, the two called it quits in 2021. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the former couple said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."