Are Iris And Luke From Temptation Island Still Together?
Season 5 of "Temptation Island" may have begun in June 2023, but fans can't let go of some of last season's past contestants. Especially one of the most memorable couples, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger. They entered "Temptation Island" with four years under their belt as the two met via friends, per Life and Style. Although they had been together for four years, their relationship wasn't perfect. From Iris partying too much to Luke not showing his emotions enough, the couple had their own set of problems, but they were hopeful they would stay together after the experience, per IMDb.
But, the show truly puts couples to the test as they essentially date other people who are also in relationships. Ultimately, seeing whether they will stay with their current partner or move on to someone new. And it's called "Temptation Island" for a reason, and both Iris and Luke were tempted by other people. Not only physically, but also emotionally. After experiencing new relationships with new people, Iris and Luke discovered more problems within their relationship. So, did their relationship make it through the trials and tribulations, or did it all come down crumbling?
Well, we're here to fill you in on whether the couple is still together or not!
Luke and Iris got engaged at the end of the show
Many couples may have fallen to temptation on "Temptation Island," but not Luke and Iris. They were the only pair to stay together at the end of the season, and they decided to take the next step in their relationship. Luke got down on one knee and proposed to Iris — who said yes, per Yahoo.
According to Screen Rant, Iris shared her engagement in a now-deleted Instagram post saying, "I said YES to forever with my best friend. Relationships take hard work and I'm glad we choose to fight for each other everyday. I love you so much @luke_wechselberger." It seemed like Iris and Luke were one of the few success stories to come from the show, but not long after the season finale aired, rumors began to circulate that the couple had broken up.
Iris and Luke addressed these rumors in November 2022 and revealed that they were still together, per USA Network. However, they did take a break over the summer of 2022 to get to know themselves better. Iris shared, "Things started feeling like they weren't quite right. We wanted to get to know ourselves individually and see what that was like, then maybe circle back after a few months to really figure out if we wanted to be together and make that lifelong commitment." Eventually, the two did find their way back to one another, or so people thought.
Luke and Iris ended their engagement
In June 2023, Iris Jardiel left it all on the table when speaking to fellow "Temptation Island" castmate, Kaci Campbell, on her podcast, "It's Tempting." Iris dropped the shocking news that she and Luke Wechselberger called off their engagement. After taking a small break from one another, Luke flew Iris out to Thailand where he was vacationing. However, what was supposed to be a romantic getaway quickly became a sudden breakup.
Iris claimed she saw Luke messaging other women and reportedly hooked up with one of them. She shared, "Like, I expected that once you're engaged that he would change and be better but he couldn't do that. He continued to cheat on me." This was the last straw for Iris, and she decided to officially end it with Luke.
Iris revealed on the podcast that since her split with Luke, she has moved on to someone new. The reality star met her new beau, Ryan, after her friend suggested joining a website where people bid to go on dates with each other. Well, Ryan bid 500 dollars for a brunch with the star, and ever since then, they have been attached at the hip. Iris Jardiel even went Instagram official with Ryan. She shared some photos of her new man with the caption, "Loving is easy with you. Thanks for making me the happiest girl." As for Luke, based on his Instagram, it seems like he's single and still traveling the world.