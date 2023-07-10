Are Iris And Luke From Temptation Island Still Together?

Season 5 of "Temptation Island" may have begun in June 2023, but fans can't let go of some of last season's past contestants. Especially one of the most memorable couples, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger. They entered "Temptation Island" with four years under their belt as the two met via friends, per Life and Style. Although they had been together for four years, their relationship wasn't perfect. From Iris partying too much to Luke not showing his emotions enough, the couple had their own set of problems, but they were hopeful they would stay together after the experience, per IMDb.

But, the show truly puts couples to the test as they essentially date other people who are also in relationships. Ultimately, seeing whether they will stay with their current partner or move on to someone new. And it's called "Temptation Island" for a reason, and both Iris and Luke were tempted by other people. Not only physically, but also emotionally. After experiencing new relationships with new people, Iris and Luke discovered more problems within their relationship. So, did their relationship make it through the trials and tribulations, or did it all come down crumbling?

Well, we're here to fill you in on whether the couple is still together or not!