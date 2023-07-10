What Sunny Hostin's Husband Emmanuel Really Does For A Living

Emmanuel Hostin is an orthopedic surgeon. According to Web MD, Emmanuel received two degrees from Johns Hopkins University –- one of the nation's most lauded medical schools –- in 1984 and 1996. According to Medical News Today, Dr. Hostin also completed a fellowship with the University of Pennsylvania Healthcare Hospital.

In 2021, Emmanuel was forced out of surgery because of Sunny Hostin's false positive COVID-19 test, which was revealed on "The View" without her permission. "My husband is a surgeon, as everyone knows, and he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room because God forbid, he's operating on someone and he's COVID-positive," said Sunny (via People). "My child's school had to be notified and she had to be pulled out," continued Sunny. "My parents had to be rushed to be tested. And my son was notified at school as well."

Emmanuel's parents, both of whom were doctors like their son, died of COVID complications the previous year. Sunny broke the sad news on "The View," saying, "Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays. He lost his father on December 28 and he lost his mother on New Year's Day."