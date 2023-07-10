What Sunny Hostin's Husband Emmanuel Really Does For A Living
Sunny Hostin's husband, Emmanuel Hostin, has a super prestigious job.
Most people know Sunny, who's been a panelist on "The View" for the past seven years. Since Sunny started working alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the show's other revolving hosts, she has held her own against outspoken, confrontational guests, experts, and politicians. Fortunately, her previous life thoroughly prepared her for the job.
According to ABC, Sunny has an extensive law background which has included stops as a trial attorney and a prosecutor. She has also lent her legal knowledge to CNN and other prestigious news organizations. Although Sunny has devoted much of her life to her work, she has also found time for love. Sunny and her husband, Emmanuel tied the knot in August of 1998, which means they're approaching 25 years together. Given that Sunny is a highly-accomplished woman, it's natural to assume that Emmanuel is probably about his business, too. Right? As it turns out, Emmanuel also works in a super important industry that impacts people from all walks of life.
Emmanuel Hostin is an orthopedic surgeon
Emmanuel Hostin is an orthopedic surgeon. According to Web MD, Emmanuel received two degrees from Johns Hopkins University –- one of the nation's most lauded medical schools –- in 1984 and 1996. According to Medical News Today, Dr. Hostin also completed a fellowship with the University of Pennsylvania Healthcare Hospital.
In 2021, Emmanuel was forced out of surgery because of Sunny Hostin's false positive COVID-19 test, which was revealed on "The View" without her permission. "My husband is a surgeon, as everyone knows, and he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room because God forbid, he's operating on someone and he's COVID-positive," said Sunny (via People). "My child's school had to be notified and she had to be pulled out," continued Sunny. "My parents had to be rushed to be tested. And my son was notified at school as well."
Emmanuel's parents, both of whom were doctors like their son, died of COVID complications the previous year. Sunny broke the sad news on "The View," saying, "Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays. He lost his father on December 28 and he lost his mother on New Year's Day."
Sunny Hostin's husband has given her medical advice
Most people have to pay good money to receive quality medical advice. But Sunny Hostin can just ask her husband. In 2022, Sunny considered Emmanuel's point of view when she was deciding whether or not to get plastic surgery, according to People. However, he didn't approve. He said, "You're beautiful. You're hot. You're sexy."
Eventually, Sunny decided to move forward with her procedures, which included breast reduction and liposuction. And she didn't tell her husband until the last minute! "I said, 'I'm not asking for permission or a discussion or input,'" Sunny shared with the publication. "'I'm just giving you information, because I have complete agency over my body, and I need to do this for myself.'" During a 2022 interview with Tamron Hall, Sunny was over the moon about her results. "I know that I have felt better in this skin than I have in 50 years," Sunny said. She also seemed open to the idea of further procedures. "I'm sure I will gain weight back, and I'm sure my body will change again, and maybe I'll do something else. I don't know," she said.