10 Weird And Uncomfortable Reality TV Moments In 2023

It doesn't get much more uncomfortable for viewers than the TLC series "Milf Manor." The show follows eight single mothers between the ages of 40 and 60 as they travel to a luxury destination and attempt a shot at love with men nearly half their age. The catch is that realize upon arriving in paradise that the men they will be dating are the sons of their fellow contestants. The series is the definition of cringe-worthy, and episode titles like "I'll Always Love My Milf" do little to help the show's reputation. To start off the series, the MILFs were blindfolded and had to touch the chests of the male contestants to try and figure out which one was their own son. The winner got their pick of where to sleep in the villa.

Another uncomfortable aspect of the show is the contestant's children deciding whether or not they approve of their mother's love interest. In this clip, Gabriel Jayne and Stefany Johnson match up, and he asks Johnson's son Billy if he approves of him dating his mom. It's painful to watch, and while it's unclear how old Billy is — he could easily be older than his mother's pick (who was 23 years old at the time of filming).

In the end, the show's less about true love and more about shock value. Or at least that's what fans are led to believe since Jayne was posting videos with another woman before the Season 1 finale even aired.