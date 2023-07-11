The Co-Star Kirstie Alley Wanted To Cheat On Her Second Husband With
Back in the '80s, Kirstie Alley fell head over heels for two big Hollywood actors. But there was one major problem — she was married. In 1983, the late actor tied the knot with Parker Stevenson, per HollywoodLife. Stevenson was Kirstie's second husband, as she was previously married to high school sweetheart Bob Alley. But her relationship with Bob eventually came to an end, as temptation got the best of her. In 2012, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I sort of cheated," referring to a man named Jake. Although they didn't sleep together, they got a little too close. Kirstie revealed, "What I did do with Jake was I kissed him. And in my world, in Kirstie world, that meant I had to get a divorce... It took a long time [to forgive myself] because I was a horrible person, I destroyed my marriage."
It wouldn't be the first time that Kirstie developed feelings for someone who wasn't her husband. But although she and Stevenson divorced in 1997, it wasn't an affair that led to their split. Kirstie told Entertainment Weekly (via People), "There was no infidelity in my marriage, on either side....There was nothing other than maybe different goals in life." Yet, who were the co-stars that Kirstie wanted to pursue romantically?
Kirstie Alley longed for this Dirty Dancing star
During her 2018 stint on "Celebrity Big Brother" (via Us Weekly), Kirstie Alley revealed her celebrity crush. She told psychic Sally Morgan, "I would love to have had an affair with Patrick Swayze, but we were both married. I kissed him and I wished I could have an affair, but I am a strong believer in fidelity." The two go all the way back to 1985, as they met while filming the miniseries "North and South." Alley added, "When you get on the road and you're doing a movie, it's very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very, very easy."
At one point, Alley was determined to ignite those romantic flames with Swayze. In her book "The Art of Men" (via Entertainment Tonight), the star decided to take initiative — but not without a few drinks. Alley told the actor, "I want to make love with you. I just don't care anymore, let's just do it." But Swayze didn't give in to her advances. He replied, "No. Come on, you're drunk. Kirstie, you don't really want to do it. You're not that kind of girl." Fulfilling Alley's desires would've complicated things for Swayze, as he married writer Lisa Niemi in 1975. Even though Alley remained friends with Swayze, she was uncertain if his wife knew about their steamy connection.
Kirstie Alley had another co-star on her mind
Patrick Swayze wasn't the only famous man Kirstie Alley was interested in. On "Celebrity Big Brother" (via Us Weekly), Alley admitted that she had the hots for John Travolta. The pair co-starred in the 1989 film "Look Who's Talking" and its sequel "Look Who's Talking Too." She shared, "I almost ran off and married John. I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn't been married, I would have gone and married [him, too]." In a 2018 appearance on "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast (via CNN), she described how difficult it was to hold back sexually. Yet, Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, was a tad suspicious about her flirtations, leading her to back off.
So, how did Travolta feel about Alley? In a 2013 conversation with Howard Stern, she revealed that the actor reciprocated her feelings. However, her marriage prevented him from acting on them. "It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest," she said. Regardless of their attraction, Alley was clearly an important person in Travolta's life. When Alley died in December 2022, Travolta paid a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend on Instagram. He wrote, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."