The Co-Star Kirstie Alley Wanted To Cheat On Her Second Husband With

Back in the '80s, Kirstie Alley fell head over heels for two big Hollywood actors. But there was one major problem — she was married. In 1983, the late actor tied the knot with Parker Stevenson, per HollywoodLife. Stevenson was Kirstie's second husband, as she was previously married to high school sweetheart Bob Alley. But her relationship with Bob eventually came to an end, as temptation got the best of her. In 2012, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I sort of cheated," referring to a man named Jake. Although they didn't sleep together, they got a little too close. Kirstie revealed, "What I did do with Jake was I kissed him. And in my world, in Kirstie world, that meant I had to get a divorce... It took a long time [to forgive myself] because I was a horrible person, I destroyed my marriage."

It wouldn't be the first time that Kirstie developed feelings for someone who wasn't her husband. But although she and Stevenson divorced in 1997, it wasn't an affair that led to their split. Kirstie told Entertainment Weekly (via People), "There was no infidelity in my marriage, on either side....There was nothing other than maybe different goals in life." Yet, who were the co-stars that Kirstie wanted to pursue romantically?