The Strict And Bizarre Rules Students At Kanye West's Donda Academy Allegedly Followed

Kanye "Ye" West opened his private school, the Donda Academy, in 2022, but the daily ins and outs of the school are shrouded in secrecy. The school's website offers sparse details. It caters to students from pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade, and there is a brief description of the daily curriculum. "Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes," the website reads.

The air of secrecy surrounding Donda Academy — which was named after West's late mother — is deliberate. Reportedly, families of the students enrolled at the school were required to sign NDAs. "The process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees," Malik Yusef, a music producer and collaborator of the "Flashing Lights" rapper, told Rolling Stone in September 2022. "I don't think Kanye needs to tell the world what he's doing, so that he can be under more scrutiny." Donda Academy only had around 100 students when it opened. Many of them were children of those either close to West, or in the entertainment industry, such as Keyshia Cole, whose son was enrolled.

A few insights into the inner workings of the school were eventually revealed. According to an insider, the drink menu consisted of "elevated high-concept coffee, tea, and fruit-focused beverages," per Rolling Stone. More info emerged in April after two former teachers filed a lawsuit against West. The suit uncovered a set of peculiar regulations at Donda Academy, one of which dictated the usage of floor cushions instead of chairs.