Kanye West's Donda Academy Doesn't Seem To Have A Future

Kanye West's legacy is in trouble. This week he was dropped by Adidas and forcibly removed from the Skechers headquarters. Adidas, who manufactured his Yeezy line, cut ties with Ye after the rapper spent the last several weeks engaging in anti-Semitic rhetoric, which has caused blowback from business partners and his fan base. "I can say anti-Semitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me," Ye said during an appearance on "Drink Champs." Well, they can and did. The loss of his Adidas contract reportedly cost Ye somewhere around $1.5 billion, per Forbes.

In October 2022, Ye appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for a lengthy interview where he addressed his religious beliefs and relationship with the Kardashians. In the days following his interview, parts of the sit-down that Fox had opted to cut from the final segment were leaked, per Vice. In the leaked clips, Ye discusses his belief that there were "fake children" living in his house during his marriage to Kim Kardashian and his anti-Semitic religious opinions. It is important to note that Ye has been and has been open about being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

As the public pressure began to mount, Ye was dropped by Adidas, Gap, and even his representation at CAA, per Vulture. Aside from the brand deals, Ye is also facing the closure of his passion project, Donda Academy which does not seem able to withstand the fallout from his remarks.