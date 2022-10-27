Everything We Know About Kanye West's Tense Trip To Skechers HQ
One thing you probably don't expect when you head to the office in the morning is to find Kanye "Ye" West there trying to make his way into the building with what's thought to be a business offer. But, that's exactly what happened to employees at the head office of Skechers in Los Angeles after Kim Kardashian's ex-husband turned up on October 26.
For a little background, West's business ventures have been taking a severe blow in the wake of his offensive and outlandish behavior, which has included antisemitic remarks. As a result, several brands have either refused to work with West or dropped their existing relationship with him, including high-fashion brand Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, GAP, and Vogue, with the latter distancing itself from the controversial rapper by making it clear they had no intention of collaborating with him in the future. One of the biggest blows, though? That has to be Adidas cutting ties with West. Adidas produced his once very popular Yeezy range of sneakers, which, according to Page Six, accounted for around $1.5 billion of West's money. With that venture now removed from his portfolio, he can no longer officially call himself a billionaire.
But it seemed like West didn't want to waste too much time being a man without a sneaker business, as he quickly turned his attention elsewhere.
Kanye West was escorted off Skechers' premises
Kanye West's trip to see the good people at Skechers was not well received. And that's an understatement. The company issued a statement regarding his unexpected trip to Skechers HQ, claiming he was filming something that had not been approved — which didn't go down well. "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," the company claimed, making their stance on a potential partnership with the father of four very clear. "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," they stated.
Prior to his unexpected trip to Skechers though, West seemed pretty happy. TMZ shared snaps of the star looking to be in pretty good spirits as he grabbed a bagel with a friend.
Skechers' very clear stance that they will not work with West really spells out just how much hot water the star is in right now, as the footwear brand has worked with some of the biggest celebrities in the world over the years. Amongst those who have sported the shoes in ads? Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and even West's former wife, Kim Kardashian.