Everything We Know About Kanye West's Tense Trip To Skechers HQ

One thing you probably don't expect when you head to the office in the morning is to find Kanye "Ye" West there trying to make his way into the building with what's thought to be a business offer. But, that's exactly what happened to employees at the head office of Skechers in Los Angeles after Kim Kardashian's ex-husband turned up on October 26.

For a little background, West's business ventures have been taking a severe blow in the wake of his offensive and outlandish behavior, which has included antisemitic remarks. As a result, several brands have either refused to work with West or dropped their existing relationship with him, including high-fashion brand Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, GAP, and Vogue, with the latter distancing itself from the controversial rapper by making it clear they had no intention of collaborating with him in the future. One of the biggest blows, though? That has to be Adidas cutting ties with West. Adidas produced his once very popular Yeezy range of sneakers, which, according to Page Six, accounted for around $1.5 billion of West's money. With that venture now removed from his portfolio, he can no longer officially call himself a billionaire.

But it seemed like West didn't want to waste too much time being a man without a sneaker business, as he quickly turned his attention elsewhere.