What We Know About Disgraced US Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar's Reported Prison Attack
The following article includes allegations of sexual abuse.
In 2016, The Indy Star reported that USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was accused of sexual abuse by two former gymnasts. At the time, his lawyer, Matthew Borgula stated, "Dr. Nassar, to the extent the allegations are against him, adamantly denies any misconduct at this or any other time." Since then, more than 150 women have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them during his time at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
On November 22, 2016, Nassar was arrested on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was released on a $1 million bond, per the Independent. The following December, he was arrested and indicted on federal child pornography charges and was accused of obtaining images of children over a span of thirteen years. During the two separate trials, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years for the pornography charges and up to 175 years in the sexual assault case.
The disgraced doctor is currently serving his time at the United States Penitentiary in Florida. A recent altercation with an inmate has left him seriously injured.
Larry Nassar was hospitalized after stabbing incident
As reported by the Associated Press, Larry Nassar got into an altercation with a fellow prisoner on July 9 and was stabbed in the back and chest multiple times. According to a source, the former gymnastics doctor is in stable condition. A spokesperson for the prison told TMZ Sports that Nassar required "life-saving measures" and was transferred to a nearby hospital. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger. An internal investigation is ongoing," the rep stated.
Nassar was previously attacked in 2018 while at a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, and was subsequently transferred out, per USA Today. The news came just days before his appeal on his child pornography sentence was denied, the Lansing State Journal reported. He had also appealed his other two prison sentences, which were still pending at the time. "In deciding to impose consecutive sentences, the district court relied on the duration, enormity, and gravity of Nassar's criminal conduct; the serious harm that Nassar inflicted on his victims; and the serious safety threat that Nassar presents to the public," the panel of three judges stated. Some of Nassar's victims included Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas, among hundreds of others.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.