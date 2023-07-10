What We Know About Disgraced US Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar's Reported Prison Attack

The following article includes allegations of sexual abuse.

In 2016, The Indy Star reported that USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was accused of sexual abuse by two former gymnasts. At the time, his lawyer, Matthew Borgula stated, "Dr. Nassar, to the extent the allegations are against him, adamantly denies any misconduct at this or any other time." Since then, more than 150 women have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them during his time at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

On November 22, 2016, Nassar was arrested on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was released on a $1 million bond, per the Independent. The following December, he was arrested and indicted on federal child pornography charges and was accused of obtaining images of children over a span of thirteen years. During the two separate trials, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years for the pornography charges and up to 175 years in the sexual assault case.

The disgraced doctor is currently serving his time at the United States Penitentiary in Florida. A recent altercation with an inmate has left him seriously injured.