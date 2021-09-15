The Real Reason Simone Biles Just Testified Against The FBI

The following article include mentions of sexual assault.

Back in January 2018, Simone Biles joined a long list of athletes who accused former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar of sexual assault. "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore," Biles wrote in a heartfelt letter shared on Twitter. "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar." She continued, "Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault."

Fellow USA Gymnastics athletes Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney also recalled being sexually abused by Nassar. Prior to such allegations, the former physician had already received a 60-years-long prison sentence for child pornography in 2017, serving his time at a Florida federal prison. Over the years, Nassar has been accused of sexual assault by at least 156 women, with incidents also taking place while he worked at Michigan State University.

In 2018, Nassar received another 175-year sentence for sexually abusing young athletes, and will be eligible for parole in 2117 (via ESPN). Though justice has somewhat been served, Biles and other athletes have now come after the FBI in regards to the Nassar case. Find out why below.