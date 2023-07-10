Erin Andrews And Husband Jarret Stoll Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate
Erin Andrews and husband Jarret Stoll are taking on the next chapter in their life, as they have welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The sportscaster first met Stoll while on the job when she covered the 2012 World Series, per People. The couple hit it off and got engaged in 2016, tying the knot just a year later.
Since the pair walked down the aisle in 2017, many believed the next step for Andrews and Stoll would be welcoming a child into their lives. However, it hasn't been easy for the two as the sports journalist has been open about her struggle with getting pregnant. In August 2021, Andrews shared her struggle with fertility and how she had been trying in vitro fertilization (IVF) in an essay for Bulletin (via Entertainment Tonight). She said, "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it." Andrews no longer wanted to keep her struggles a secret and was hoping to be an inspiration for those in the same situation.
Through all the difficulties of getting pregnant, Andrews was determined to have a child, and we're happy to say that her dreams have finally come true!
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll welcomed a baby boy
In June 2023, Erin Andrews was still talking about how she and her husband, Jarret Stoll, struggled with having a child. She told The Messenger, "We've worked really hard to get where we are in our professional careers that failing at this [IVF] has been very hard to swallow. I'm not saying things come easy. We've worked hard to be where we are. So, anytime you don't have success, you're like, 'Wait, what? No, what are you talking about? Why is this not working out?" However, what Andrews failed to mention was that she was already in the midst of Plan B in their effort to welcome a little bundle of joy.
A month after her interview with The Messenger, it was revealed that Andrews and Stoll welcomed their first child via surrogate, per Today. From Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, many celebrities have used surrogacy as a way to have a child, each with their own reason for doing so. Seeing as Andrews had difficulties with getting pregnant via IVF, it probably seemed like the best option for her and her husband. A rep for the pair confirmed the news, announcing the couple had welcomed a baby boy. Details about the birth and the name of the child have yet to be revealed. However, the couple is probably ecstatic about their new addition to their family, especially after going through nine years of IVF treatments.