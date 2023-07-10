Erin Andrews And Husband Jarret Stoll Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate

Erin Andrews and husband Jarret Stoll are taking on the next chapter in their life, as they have welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The sportscaster first met Stoll while on the job when she covered the 2012 World Series, per People. The couple hit it off and got engaged in 2016, tying the knot just a year later.

Since the pair walked down the aisle in 2017, many believed the next step for Andrews and Stoll would be welcoming a child into their lives. However, it hasn't been easy for the two as the sports journalist has been open about her struggle with getting pregnant. In August 2021, Andrews shared her struggle with fertility and how she had been trying in vitro fertilization (IVF) in an essay for Bulletin (via Entertainment Tonight). She said, "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it." Andrews no longer wanted to keep her struggles a secret and was hoping to be an inspiration for those in the same situation.

Through all the difficulties of getting pregnant, Andrews was determined to have a child, and we're happy to say that her dreams have finally come true!