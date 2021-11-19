Erin Andrews Shares Rough Update On Fertility Journey
The same drive that has helped launch the career of Erin Andrews is the same drive she used to overcome personal crises. Andrews has continually put work first throughout her life. Originally, she shot down her future husband, Jarrett Stoll, when he asked their mutual friend Michael Strahan to play matchmaker. "My friend Jarret Stoll wants to take you to dinner," Strahan texted her, per Harper's Bazaar. The broadcaster declined the offer in order to focus on an assignment. Stoll persisted, and the two had a "fairytale" wedding in June 2017, but the journey to the altar was far from being out of a storybook.
In 2016, the "Dancing With the Stars" host was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Andrews found solace in broadcasting and continued to work throughout treatment. "I could actually forget about it. It is where I felt like this is me," she told "Good Morning America" in 2018 (via ABC News). After the ordeal, Andrews planned to start a family. "I didn't have to have a hysterectomy and so I'm fully capable of having a baby," she said at the time.
Unfortunately, Andrews had difficulty conceiving. In a candid post on her "The Real Deal with Erin Andrews" blog in August, the broadcaster revealed to fans she had been undergoing IVF treatment for several years. "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old," she wrote. Months later Andrews provided a revealing update.
Why Erin Andrews opened up about fertility treatment
Once again, Erin Andrews opened up to fans to offer insight into her fertility journey. Speaking to Us Weekly for an article published November 18, the on-air personality discussed how instrumental her friends and family had been during the experience. While the sportscaster acknowledged how fortunate she had been, she still admitted that undergoing IVF treatment was difficult. "It sucks," she said plainly. "It's been a really, really rough journey for us. I'm sitting here with estrogen patches, so I'm sweating like a dog," she added.
While undergoing treatment, Andrews witnessed many other women enduring the same issues. It was important to the accomplished broadcaster to speak up. "This stinks. Like, it sucks, but I'm here for you. I get it. And I'm struggling just like you too," she told Us Weekly. Andrews noted that it was common to become despondent when treatment did not work, and advised to not take it personally.
One thing that being diagnosed with cervical cancer did for Andrews was fast-track her relationship with Jarrett Stoll. "If anything, it was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," she told Health in 2017. "We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies!" the broadcaster added. The ordeal proved to Andrews that she could rely on Stoll in the most dire of situations. "He just went into competitive mode, which I love so much about him," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.