Erin Andrews Shares Rough Update On Fertility Journey

The same drive that has helped launch the career of Erin Andrews is the same drive she used to overcome personal crises. Andrews has continually put work first throughout her life. Originally, she shot down her future husband, Jarrett Stoll, when he asked their mutual friend Michael Strahan to play matchmaker. "My friend Jarret Stoll wants to take you to dinner," Strahan texted her, per Harper's Bazaar. The broadcaster declined the offer in order to focus on an assignment. Stoll persisted, and the two had a "fairytale" wedding in June 2017, but the journey to the altar was far from being out of a storybook.

In 2016, the "Dancing With the Stars" host was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Andrews found solace in broadcasting and continued to work throughout treatment. "I could actually forget about it. It is where I felt like this is me," she told "Good Morning America" in 2018 (via ABC News). After the ordeal, Andrews planned to start a family. "I didn't have to have a hysterectomy and so I'm fully capable of having a baby," she said at the time.

Unfortunately, Andrews had difficulty conceiving. In a candid post on her "The Real Deal with Erin Andrews" blog in August, the broadcaster revealed to fans she had been undergoing IVF treatment for several years. "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old," she wrote. Months later Andrews provided a revealing update.