How Erin Andrews Really Feels About Dancing With The Stars
Erin Andrews has quite the rocky history when it comes to "Dancing with the Stars." The sportscaster's relationship with the ABC show dates all the way back to Season 10 in 2010 when she competed as a contestant alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy, with the two coming in third place. Andrews then returned to the show for several seasons, serving as a co-host alongside Tom Bergeron from Season 18 to Season 28.
But things appeared to turn sour when Andrews and Bergeron were then both infamously let go from "DWTS" in July 2020, and Tyra Banks controversially took over hosting duties.
Andrews and Bergeron confirmed their departures on Twitter, with both making it clear it was not their decision to call time on their hosting duties. "Thank you ABC and the entire 'Dancing With the Stars' family for 6 memorable seasons," she tweeted with a red heart and winking face emoji, also sharing praise for Bergeron, the "talented dancers," and the "witty judges."
She also appeared to suggest there was no bad blood between herself and the long-running show, closing out her statement by writing, "I will always cherish my days on that set," as she joked about the difficulties of the show's super glam wardrobe.
But is that still the case? Well, Andrews is opening up about how she really feels about "DWTS" and if she's actually watched the show since leaving.
Does Erin Andrews watch Dancing with the Stars?
Erin Andrews has admitted she doesn't watch "Dancing with the Stars" after being booted as a co-host in July 2020. Speaking in November, Andrews admitted she'd been too busy to tune in to the episodes hosted by Tyra Banks but said she gives her "best to them." "They wanted to go a different direction, and they're doing that now. So, hopefully they're happy," Andrews — who's also busy with her difficult fertility journey — added to Us Weekly.
Andrews didn't reveal who else she's still in touch with from the show, but admitted she and Tom Bergeron still have a close bond. "Tom and I will always be attached to the hip and super, super close as well. I love him so much. He's one of the best, very fun [people] to have a couple of cocktails with," she shared.
Andrews previously opened up about the exact moment she was told she wouldn't be returning to "DWTS" in September 2020, revealing she was told via phone call and the whole thing came as a "surprise."
At the time, she revealed she was still in touch with Bergeron and some of the professional dancers. "That's a family. I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years. I always call it a 'Dancing with the Stars' mafia — once you're in, it's really hard to break away," she told Extra. "That's a tight-knit group."