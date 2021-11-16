How Erin Andrews Really Feels About Dancing With The Stars

Erin Andrews has quite the rocky history when it comes to "Dancing with the Stars." The sportscaster's relationship with the ABC show dates all the way back to Season 10 in 2010 when she competed as a contestant alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy, with the two coming in third place. Andrews then returned to the show for several seasons, serving as a co-host alongside Tom Bergeron from Season 18 to Season 28.

But things appeared to turn sour when Andrews and Bergeron were then both infamously let go from "DWTS" in July 2020, and Tyra Banks controversially took over hosting duties.

Andrews and Bergeron confirmed their departures on Twitter, with both making it clear it was not their decision to call time on their hosting duties. "Thank you ABC and the entire 'Dancing With the Stars' family for 6 memorable seasons," she tweeted with a red heart and winking face emoji, also sharing praise for Bergeron, the "talented dancers," and the "witty judges."

She also appeared to suggest there was no bad blood between herself and the long-running show, closing out her statement by writing, "I will always cherish my days on that set," as she joked about the difficulties of the show's super glam wardrobe.

But is that still the case? Well, Andrews is opening up about how she really feels about "DWTS" and if she's actually watched the show since leaving.