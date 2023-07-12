Courtney Cox And Johnny McDaid Were Briefly Engaged Once (But Never Got Married)

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid were engaged once upon a time — but they never made it to the altar.

When it comes to celebrity romances, anything goes. Look no further than Robert de Niro welcoming a baby girl at 79 years young, Gwyneth Paltrow's "conscious uncoupling," or Kim Kardashian announcing her divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries after just 72 days. Hollywood also mainstreamed the concept of partners, AKA people who plan to be together for the long term but don't buy into the institute of marriage. Actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 40 years without ever walking down the aisle. "We have done just perfectly without marrying. I already feel devoted and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do?" Hawn told Woman's Day (via Daily Mail) regarding her relationship.

Hawn isn't alone in her approach. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have also passed on the marriage route, though they've spent 11 years together and share two children. Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey are another great example. The talk show host even turned down Graham's proposal in 1992 because marriage wasn't her priority. "I didn't want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority and we both knew it," she said in a 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. Oprah admitted that had they tied the knot, she and Graham wouldn't have worked out in the long run. Pivot to Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid, whose love story feels very similar.