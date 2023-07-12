Whoopi Goldberg And Barbara Walters Had Tension Behind The Scenes Of The View

According to The Baltimore Sun, Whoopi Goldberg became a moderator on "The View" in 2007. At the time, Walters released a statement in support of Goldberg's new role. "[Whoopi} is brilliant, funny, and irrepressible, and is an enormously popular and talented star," said Walters. "We are delighted that she is going to join the program as our moderator. This is going to be a great new chapter for The View." Unfortunately, this "new chapter" didn't unfold the way Walters thought it would, according to Jenny McCarthy.

In "Ladies Who Punch," McCarthy claimed that, after the formal announcement, Walters still wanted to moderate on occasion. However, Goldberg refused. "There was a war between Barbara and Whoopi about Barbara wanting to moderate," McCarthy shared in the book (via Vulture). "It broke my heart when Barbara would shuffle to Whoopi and say, 'Can I moderate, please?' And Whoopi would say no. How can you do this to a woman who paved the way for so many female journalists? The reason we're doing this job is because of Barbara Walters."

McCarthy also claimed that Whoopi eventually started to steer the conversation in her favor. "Whoopi can knock over anyone in a debate," shared McCarthy. "Her voice is strong not only in meaning but also in sound. I was able to get a point out in three words — like 'I don't agree' — and that's all I would be able to say. I would be stepped on or interrupted."