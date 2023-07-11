Kevin Costner's Bitter Divorce Battle Results In Not-So-Sweet Child Support Payout
Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner is ongoing, but his child support order has finally been decided. It's been just over two months since Baumgartner filed to divorce Costner. According to People, Baumgartner filed in early May. And though she refrained from commenting on her decision to leave the "The Bodyguard" actor, his team decided to address the filing. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," read the statement. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Since then, Costner and Baumgartner, who share three kids, have faced several disagreements amid their ongoing court appearances. One of the battles involved Baumgartner's refusal to move out of their home, even though that was a previously agreed-upon condition of their prenup. There have also been rumors that Baumgartner cheated on Costner with Daniel Starr, a tech pro who was renting one of their homes. According to the Daily Mail, however, her friend has denied the rumors. "As far as Daniel (Starr) is concerned, there was and is nothing romantic between them," the source confirmed. "He's a busy person as well, so to paint the picture that these two had some sort of romantic relationship is a joke," they added. True or not true, this rumor certainly hasn't helped the couple keep things peaceful. And Costner's child support order probably won't help matters, either.
Kevin Costner's child support payment to exceed six figures annually
The terms of Kevin Costner's child support order for his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are in. According to Fox News, a judge has ruled that Costner must shell out $129,755 a month in child support for Baumgartner. But Baumgartner didn't exactly secure the bag. While this sum is twice as much as what Costner wanted, the mom-of-three originally asked for $248,000 a month. She also wanted Costner to bear the expense of all of their kids' medical bills and leisure activities, according to Page Six. However, as it stands, she'll now be forced to contribute to half of their expenses, though Costner does have to pay $300,000 in legal fees, per Fox News.
This is the second L that Baumgartner has taken in regard to their divorce. Though Baumgartner fought hard to remain in their home, which is worth $145 million, a judge recently ruled that she has to be out by July 31, according to TMZ. Plus, because Baumgartner is attempting to have their original prenup thrown out, if a judge sides with Costner regarding its legality, she may be forced to refund a previous $1.5 million payout from him. If you care to do the math, that amounts to about one year of Costner's child support payments.