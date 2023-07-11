Kevin Costner's Bitter Divorce Battle Results In Not-So-Sweet Child Support Payout

Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner is ongoing, but his child support order has finally been decided. It's been just over two months since Baumgartner filed to divorce Costner. According to People, Baumgartner filed in early May. And though she refrained from commenting on her decision to leave the "The Bodyguard" actor, his team decided to address the filing. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," read the statement. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Since then, Costner and Baumgartner, who share three kids, have faced several disagreements amid their ongoing court appearances. One of the battles involved Baumgartner's refusal to move out of their home, even though that was a previously agreed-upon condition of their prenup. There have also been rumors that Baumgartner cheated on Costner with Daniel Starr, a tech pro who was renting one of their homes. According to the Daily Mail, however, her friend has denied the rumors. "As far as Daniel (Starr) is concerned, there was and is nothing romantic between them," the source confirmed. "He's a busy person as well, so to paint the picture that these two had some sort of romantic relationship is a joke," they added. True or not true, this rumor certainly hasn't helped the couple keep things peaceful. And Costner's child support order probably won't help matters, either.