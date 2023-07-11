Larsa Pippen Dunks On Michael Jordan's Criticism Of Her Relationship With His Son
You can't quite argue that Larsa Pippen is nothin' but net when it comes to her love life, as she was once briefly romantically linked to "March Madness" rapper Future. But "The Real Housewives of Miami" star does seem to have a habit of falling for NBA players, from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen to Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley. Still, when Larsa started dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie's Chicago Bulls teammate-turned-nemesis Michael Jordan, it surprised enough people that she found herself having to defend their romance.
In a February appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," Larsa said that she was reluctant to talk about Michael but did reveal that he didn't seem to have an issue with her dating Marcus. "Everyone's fine," she said. "When you're an adult, I think your parents want to see you happy." When Hall pressed Larsa again on whether Michael approved of the relationship," she said, "Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah. ... We've spent holidays together, and it's good. We're in a great place." The holiday in question was Thanksgiving, Marcus told Entertainment Tonight in July. He also said, "My family loves [Larsa]. They think she's great." But his interview with the outlet came after TMZ shared video of a photographer asking Michael if he was cool with the couple. His response? An emphatic, "No!"
Now, Larsa is opening up about how it feels to have her relationship publicly rejected by His Airness himself.
Marcus Jordan defends his father's behavior
During the July 10 episode of their "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discussed Michael Jordan's denial that he had given the couple his blessing. After Marcus admitted to finding the TMZ video humorous, Larsa said, "There's nothing funny about it." She pointed out that she'd already publicly stated that MJ approved of her and this is what made that single-word repudiation so humiliating. "I was like traumatized," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. What are we going to do?' People think I lied."
Marcus, however, wasn't as concerned about the situation and defended his dad by saying that he was just joking around and was possibly a bit tipsy. "I think if you don't know who my dad is at his core, then it could be taken the wrong way," Marcus said. He also speculated that Michael didn't want to feed into the narrative of his long-standing feud with Scottie Pippen. If he had said that he approved of his son dating Scottie's ex-wife, that could have sparked speculation that he was trying to antagonize his rival.
While Larsa did admit that her and Marcus' families previously had some reservations about their relationship, Marcus said that his dad reached out to him to assure him that he wasn't trying to stir up any trouble. And now everything has been all smoothed over. "I feel like I've never been this happy with anyone," Larsa said.