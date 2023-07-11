Larsa Pippen Dunks On Michael Jordan's Criticism Of Her Relationship With His Son

You can't quite argue that Larsa Pippen is nothin' but net when it comes to her love life, as she was once briefly romantically linked to "March Madness" rapper Future. But "The Real Housewives of Miami" star does seem to have a habit of falling for NBA players, from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen to Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley. Still, when Larsa started dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie's Chicago Bulls teammate-turned-nemesis Michael Jordan, it surprised enough people that she found herself having to defend their romance.

In a February appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," Larsa said that she was reluctant to talk about Michael but did reveal that he didn't seem to have an issue with her dating Marcus. "Everyone's fine," she said. "When you're an adult, I think your parents want to see you happy." When Hall pressed Larsa again on whether Michael approved of the relationship," she said, "Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah. ... We've spent holidays together, and it's good. We're in a great place." The holiday in question was Thanksgiving, Marcus told Entertainment Tonight in July. He also said, "My family loves [Larsa]. They think she's great." But his interview with the outlet came after TMZ shared video of a photographer asking Michael if he was cool with the couple. His response? An emphatic, "No!"

Now, Larsa is opening up about how it feels to have her relationship publicly rejected by His Airness himself.