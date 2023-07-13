The Truth About What Happened To Himalayan Dog Chew After Appearing On Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" has seen dozens of dog treat companies' pitches over the years, but none were quite as popular as the Himalayan Dog Chew, whose owners appeared on the show back in 2015. This organic chew stick for canines caught the attention of judge Mark Cuban, who exclaimed, "Dang! That's a lot of chew."

The Himalayan Dog Chew was conceptualized by founders Suman and Nishes Shrestha (who are not related by blood, just have the same last name) after Suman immigrated from his home country of Nepal to the state of Washington for schooling. The story goes that Suman watched Nishes feed his dog a piece of a traditional Nepalese snack called Churpi, which is a stick of hardened cheese often chewed like gum. Usually by humans, mind you. This gave Suman the idea to use his chemistry background to develop the recipe, and four years later, he had a lactose-free, fat-free pet chew product safe for dogs that was ready to sell in 2007. Along the way, the pair hired Suman's brother, Sujan, to serve as the company's CEO.

Although they were already being sold by specialty pet retailers by the time they appeared on Season 6 of "Shark Tank," the Himalayan Dog Chew team saw the opportunity to expand their business even further. So, what ended up happening to the company after its exposure to millions of viewers across America?