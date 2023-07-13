How Soon Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Meet Francie Frane After Beth's Death?

Duane Chapman — better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — gained fame and fortune from his eponymous show and his remarkable talent for apprehending fugitives. On his hit reality show, fans met his wife, Beth Chapman, who helped her husband apprehend bond violators. Toward the end of her life, Beth and Dog documented much of her battle with throat cancer. Sadly, Beth died from cancer in 2019. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii; this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," Dog tweeted. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

In an interview with People, Duane said that he would not get married again after Beth died, though he didn't rule out a relationship. "I probably will do that, and I told her that. What deal we said is I will never take 'Beth' off my chest; I have her name here. And I will never get married," he told the outlet. "And probably the same thing I'd say to her: 'I know you're gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don't go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don't you dare do that.' I would say that, and she did say that to me," the reality star added.

But, things seemed to change after Duane met his sixth wife, Francie Frane.