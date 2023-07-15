Celebrities Who Dated Or Married Their Onscreen Family Members

"The Brady Brunch" ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974 and followed a widower with three sons who meets and marries a woman with three daughters to become one big happy family. With so many actors working so close together, it may not have been so shocking to hear about a few romances brewing between these on-screen family members.

In 2013, actor Barry Williams, who starred as oldest brother Greg Brady on the sitcom, revealed that he was involved with not one but two of his costars. In an interview for Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now?" series, Williams admitted to having a relationship with on-screen step-sibling Maureen McCormick, who starred as Marcia Brady. Stating that they shared a kiss while filming the show's Hawaii episodes, he added, "We snuck away, it was a full moon, walked on the sand. Well, I knew where that was headed. Of course, I set it up." McCormick later confirmed their romance when she and her former castmates appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. When asked to rate the kiss on a scale of 1 to 10, McCormick gave it a solid 10.

To much surprise, Williams also admitted to having a relationship with Florence Henderson, who starred as mom Carol Brady on the show. Despite being twice his age, Williams stated that he had a crush on Henderson and that the two bonded over music. They even shared a kiss when he took her out on a date!