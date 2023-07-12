5 Shady Jonah Hill Moments We Ignored Before But Are Furious About Now
Actor and comedian Jonah Hill recently made headlines when his ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, released screenshots wherein he allegedly emotionally abused her via text message. As evidenced by screenshots that Brady shared, Hill discouraged her from doing several things, including surfing with men, engaging in "boundaryless" and "inappropriate" relationships with men, modeling, posting pictures wearing a bathing suit, and even engaging in friendships with other women who were in "unstable places," all in the name of his own boundaries.
According to some, however, this was nothing more than a tactic Hill employed to control her. "It's important we go over this misuse in therapy language... and how it can be super problematic as it masks controlling behavior under a commonly accepted positive concept, in this case, 'boundaries,' making it harder for the person on the receiving end (Sarah) to challenge it," Licensed Professional Counselor noted in a TikTok video.
Alas, this isn't the first time Hill's behavior has raised a few eyebrows. In fact, there are five different instances we can pinpoint wherein Hill behaved downright shady, and we, as a society, opted to look the other way. In retrospect, however, we should have been furious.
Jonah Hill pledged his unwavering support of Kanye West
During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hill divulged that his sister, actor Beanie Feldstein gave him the silent treatment for an entire week after he opted to go to one of Kanye "Ye" West's listening parties in Montana. "I didn't realize it was controversial to go support Kanye at that time," he said. "I don't bail on people right away. People f*** up and do stupid stuff. You shouldn't bail on everybody right away," he declared. "This guy's given me so much. He's my guy. I will always be a fan," he vowed.
As you may recall, Ye was first spotted sporting a MAGA hat complete with Donald Trump's signature in April 2018 in a photo he posted on Twitter. Trump then replied to the tweet, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" In turn, many celebrities and fans alike were none too pleased with the rapper — including Hill's little sis, Feldstein.
Then in October 2018, during a meeting with the then-president in the oval office, Ye doubled down on the sentiment. "There was something about putting this hat on that made me feel like Superman," the rapper confessed to a group of reporters while donning the infamous cap and speaking with the then-president in the oval office.
Jonah Hill used a homophobic slur
When they go low, he goes lower? Way back in 2014, TMZ caught Jonah Hill calling a paparazzi a homophobic slur on camera. It should be noted, however, that prior to that particular incident, Hill had presented himself as an ally of the gay community. In 2013, he tweeted a photo of himself donning a shirt in support of the Human Rights Campaign and in condemnation of Russia's recent anti-LBGTQ laws. "Help us show Russia & the world that #LoveConquersHate," he penned. "Visit http://loveconquershate.org and @HRC to see how you can help," he added in a call to action.
As one can imagine, shortly after the video of Hill using the homophobic slur came to light, he immediately embarked on an apology tour. Right out of the gate during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Hill began to ramble about the altercation. He carefully noted that the paparazzi had been following and antagonizing him, even personally attacking him and his family members.
Eventually, however, he did land the plane with an apology. "My heart is broken, and I am genuinely deeply sorry to anyone who has been affected by that term in their life," he said. He also invited others to use him as an example of how not to react during a situation wherein they have been hurt.
Jonah Hill's Mid90s movie was plagued with slurs and problematic scenes
Jonah Hill let it all hang out in the 2018 comedy-drama film he wrote and directed, "Mid90s," but many critics felt it reeked of male chauvinism. "It felt like a salute to how toxic masculinity makes boys feel included. Which is true! But not sweet, as Hill seems to find it," NPR pop culture correspondent Linda Holmes said of the movie.
Hill, however, was adamant that his approach to portraying scenes of homophobia, challenging racial dynamics, violence, and even sex involving minors was intentional and all to preserve the authenticity and credibility of the film. "At the end of the day, I'm not a moralist. I respect the audience too much to tell them what to think. That's what I observed and tried to share," he explained during an interview with Slate of his decision to include such controversial material.
Later in the interview, he elaborated further about his creative choices, saying, "I think people who grew up in that time period are having to unlearn a lot of messed-up lessons that were learned back then. We're talking about language that is ugly, behavior that is ugly. I felt it was more important to tell the truth and have that be the lesson and show it in its ugliness than to go back and change history."
Jonah Hill's not known for being easy to work with
And what about the time fellow actor and comedian Seth Rogen put his dear old friend and colleague Jonah Hill on blast?! In what appears to be an innocent game of Hot Ones: Truth or Dab for First We Feast, wherein Rogen and Charlize Theron either choose to answer a question or down a spicy chicken wing, Rogen had no problem answering when host Sean Evans gave him a list of actors asked him who was the most difficult to work with. "Jonah! Next," Rogen bellowed out before Evans even had a chance to rattle off the rest of the names.
But don't just take Rogen's word for it. Former Housewife and Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel recently entered the group chat and revealed that she also had a less-than-stellar experience working with Hill. "I did 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,' and Jonah Hill was the first guest, and he was a low-grade d***," she recalled in a TikTok video. "He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was very better than [me]. I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was." Hmm... anyone else noticing a pattern here?
Jonah Hill participated in a disturbing Punk'd episode
Finally, we would be remiss not to mention a problematic episode of MTV"s "Punk'd" in which Jonah Hill was featured alongside his friend and fellow actor Justin Long in 2005. In the episode, Hill tricks Long into paying for drinks for women he believes are of drinking age but turn out to be teenage girls — one of whom eventually reveals that she is only 17. Absolutely no laughing matter, and certainly not a good look for Hill!
Following all of the news surrounding Hill's relationship with ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, the episode has started making its rounds again, and former "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas isn't mincing any words. "We as a society should be deeply disturbed that those men and the network signed off on that episode being released," she told Page Six.
Still, the Punk'd episode has proved to be just the tip of the iceberg. On July 8, Nikolas came forward on Twitter and alleged that Hill had forced himself on her when she was only 16 years old while at a party at Long's home. Nikolas tweeted that after walking outside for a cigarette Hill, "slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside."
It should be noted that Hill's attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations to Deadline, stating they were "a complete fabrication" and that the incident "never happened."