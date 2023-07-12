5 Shady Jonah Hill Moments We Ignored Before But Are Furious About Now

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill recently made headlines when his ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, released screenshots wherein he allegedly emotionally abused her via text message. As evidenced by screenshots that Brady shared, Hill discouraged her from doing several things, including surfing with men, engaging in "boundaryless" and "inappropriate" relationships with men, modeling, posting pictures wearing a bathing suit, and even engaging in friendships with other women who were in "unstable places," all in the name of his own boundaries.

According to some, however, this was nothing more than a tactic Hill employed to control her. "It's important we go over this misuse in therapy language... and how it can be super problematic as it masks controlling behavior under a commonly accepted positive concept, in this case, 'boundaries,' making it harder for the person on the receiving end (Sarah) to challenge it," Licensed Professional Counselor noted in a TikTok video.

Alas, this isn't the first time Hill's behavior has raised a few eyebrows. In fact, there are five different instances we can pinpoint wherein Hill behaved downright shady, and we, as a society, opted to look the other way. In retrospect, however, we should have been furious.