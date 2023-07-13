What Brennan Elliott Had To Say About His On-Screen Chemistry With Lacey Chabert

Brennan Elliott sat down for an interview with My Devotional and addressed his on-screen chemistry with Lacey Chabert. And he seemed pretty amazed by it. "This kind of on-screen chemistry doesn't happen often," said the actor in 2018. "I've worked with many leading ladies who are friends that I know and we're still good friends, but I don't know exactly what it is that has made this unique connection between Lacey and me. But we're very blessed to have it." So what's the key? Trust. "But there's a real level of trust between us," Elliott previously said. "We're not guarded or protected. We just go into the scene open, and it really makes those scenes come alive when you're working with people like that."

Elsewhere, Elliott also praised his and Chabert's work ethic. "Because again for me, it is all about giving the network the best content possible," revealed the star. "I always pride myself, as does Lacey [Chabert], on doing just that. And specifically with All Of My Heart and Crossword, we strive to give them the content they're proud of." Pauline Egan, who starred alongside Elliot and Chabert in "All Of My Heart: The Wedding," was also in awe of their bond. "They made going to work every day just so wonderful," shared Egan with My Devotional. "Every day on set was amazing. There was laughter, joy, and love. It was just all things that a whole movie-in-the-making should be."