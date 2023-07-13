What Brennan Elliott Had To Say About His On-Screen Chemistry With Lacey Chabert
Brennan Elliot and Lacey Chabert are one of Hallmark's most-paired couples. Each star has appeared in several of their own respective films, but they've come together on nine different occasions to deliver fans the easy, heart-tugging romance the network thrives on. However, their "All Of My Heart" films, the first of which premiered in 2015, have become their most prized project. The trilogy follows Jenny and Brian, who find out that they've inherited one-half of the same property. From there, the strangers are forced to exist in very close quarters, opening the door for hilarious conflict and heart-swelling romance. With follow-up titles such as "All Of My Heart: Inn Love" and "All Of My Heart: The Wedding," you can assume their relationship progresses in a big way.
In 2018, "Home & Family" host Cameron Matheson revealed the sequels were made possible because of intense fan interest. "It was so popular that fans launched a huge social media campaign demanding sequels," said Matheson. Given Chabert and Elliot's mind-blowing chemistry, it's easy to see why fans flocked to the adorable series. By the way, Elliott recently revealed the secret behind the palpable chemistry that's allowed him and Chabert to make movie magic.
'Trust' is the foundation of Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert's chemistry
Brennan Elliott sat down for an interview with My Devotional and addressed his on-screen chemistry with Lacey Chabert. And he seemed pretty amazed by it. "This kind of on-screen chemistry doesn't happen often," said the actor in 2018. "I've worked with many leading ladies who are friends that I know and we're still good friends, but I don't know exactly what it is that has made this unique connection between Lacey and me. But we're very blessed to have it." So what's the key? Trust. "But there's a real level of trust between us," Elliott previously said. "We're not guarded or protected. We just go into the scene open, and it really makes those scenes come alive when you're working with people like that."
Elsewhere, Elliott also praised his and Chabert's work ethic. "Because again for me, it is all about giving the network the best content possible," revealed the star. "I always pride myself, as does Lacey [Chabert], on doing just that. And specifically with All Of My Heart and Crossword, we strive to give them the content they're proud of." Pauline Egan, who starred alongside Elliot and Chabert in "All Of My Heart: The Wedding," was also in awe of their bond. "They made going to work every day just so wonderful," shared Egan with My Devotional. "Every day on set was amazing. There was laughter, joy, and love. It was just all things that a whole movie-in-the-making should be."
How does Lacey Chabert feel about her chemistry with Brennan Elliott
Lacey Chabert totally agrees with Brennan Elliott about the source of their chemistry. "[Brennan] is great at improv," shared Chabert with The PC Principle. "I know he's always going to come up with something hilarious. We are a bit like our characters in real life so the dynamic between the two of us comes from an organic place. We trust and respect each other and I think that creates a safe space for creative collaboration."
Fortunately, the actors are totally down to team up again, possibly for a continuation of "Crossword Mysteries." "I'm really proud of the five movies and I love where they've taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending," Chabert shared during Christmas Con 2022 (via People). "They are really fun but it's been a year and a half since we made one and I don't know what the future holds for Crossword exactly. We'll just have to wait a see." Elliott agreed. "Hopefully, we'll work together on a lot more stuff," he said.
If Chabert gets her way, they'll focus on another installment of "All Of My Heart." "I was just saying that the follow-up I would want to do would be to "All of My Heart," shared Chabert. Given that the last installment focused on their characters' wedding, it's likely that a fourth film will probably focus on them starting a family. Yeah, they definitely need to get on that!