Mady And Cara Gosselin Are All Grown Up — See The Original Kate Plus 8 Twins Today

"Jon & Kate Plus 8" captured the attention of millions when it premiered in 2007. Unlike many families who maybe have two or three kids, Jon and Kate Gosselin had a whopping eight children! The Gosselins had one set of twins, Madelyn and Cara, and then another set of sextuplets, Alexis, Aden, Collin, Leah, Hannah, and Joel. On her life with eight children, Kate once said, "It's what God wants for us. It's stressful, but I do love it!" (via How Stuff Works).

Kate said it herself, having eight kids was stressful, and because twins Mady and Cara led the pack, the couple often looked to them for help despite being three years older than the sextuplets. In 2008, Kate told Redbook, "Yes! Recently, the twins woke up in the morning and saw that Jon and I were really tired, so they put bibs on the kids and fed them cereal. Jon looked at me and said, 'Ooh, this is getting good!'"

Although it got easier to raise the children as they got older, the Gosselin couple's marriage began to fall apart. After the couple divorced in 2009, Kate continued their reality show solo with "Kate Plus 8," per Us Weekly. Viewers were able to keep up with the kids up until the show wrapped in 2017, and now that it's been more than five years since the show ended, we're here to fill you in on what the eldest of the pack are up to now.