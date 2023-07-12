Mady And Cara Gosselin Are All Grown Up — See The Original Kate Plus 8 Twins Today
"Jon & Kate Plus 8" captured the attention of millions when it premiered in 2007. Unlike many families who maybe have two or three kids, Jon and Kate Gosselin had a whopping eight children! The Gosselins had one set of twins, Madelyn and Cara, and then another set of sextuplets, Alexis, Aden, Collin, Leah, Hannah, and Joel. On her life with eight children, Kate once said, "It's what God wants for us. It's stressful, but I do love it!" (via How Stuff Works).
Kate said it herself, having eight kids was stressful, and because twins Mady and Cara led the pack, the couple often looked to them for help despite being three years older than the sextuplets. In 2008, Kate told Redbook, "Yes! Recently, the twins woke up in the morning and saw that Jon and I were really tired, so they put bibs on the kids and fed them cereal. Jon looked at me and said, 'Ooh, this is getting good!'"
Although it got easier to raise the children as they got older, the Gosselin couple's marriage began to fall apart. After the couple divorced in 2009, Kate continued their reality show solo with "Kate Plus 8," per Us Weekly. Viewers were able to keep up with the kids up until the show wrapped in 2017, and now that it's been more than five years since the show ended, we're here to fill you in on what the eldest of the pack are up to now.
Mady and Cara graduated college
It's crazy to think that the once 7-year-olds we saw on "Jon & Kate Plus 8" have graduated college, but it's true! Mady and Cara Gosselin are now in their early 20s and have accomplished a big feat in their life by graduating from college. When the two twins were applying to schools in 2019, Kate Gosselin revealed to People that Mady and Cara "agreed" to not go to the same college. The twins had been by each other's side for so long, but knew they had different goals. Kate shared, "Their ambitions are so different that they really felt there's not one college that would fully answer what each of them wanted."
Just like how Mady and Cara wanted, they eventually ended up going to different schools. According to People, Mady went to Syracuse University, and Cara went to Fordham University. And if you thought that the distance would come between the twins, well, you thought wrong. Mady shared a TikTok video showing that she and her sister constantly kept in touch via text and voice memos. She captioned the video, "She has amazon prime and i edit her photos. fair trade." Doesn't seem like a bad trade at all, and it seemed to work up until their graduations in May 2023, per People. So, whether they live with one another or are miles apart, Mady and Cara will always be there for one another.
Mady and Cara don't have a relationship with Jon
When Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009, Mady and Cara were just 9 years old. According to Us Weekly, when the divorce was finalized, Kate received full custody of all eight children. Because of this, distance grew between the children and their father, and while some have chosen to reconnect with Jon, Mady and Cara have not.
Jon revealed to ET in 2016, "And then Madelyn and Cara just stopped coming, around 12-13 [years old]. I didn't question it. I was just like, 'Hey, do what you want, be with your friends' and then it just became they're not coming." Although Jon's statement made it seem like the twins weren't allowed to come visit him, Mady set the record straight. Weeks after Jon's interview was released, Mady told People, "He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen." Even Cara, who traditionally is the quieter one of the two, shared that she and her father are so separated that she wouldn't even know what to say to him. In 2023, Jon revealed the twins still haven't spoken to him in "nearly a decade," per Us Weekly. Seeing as how their relationship has unfolded so far, we don't expect them to reunite any time soon.