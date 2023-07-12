Zayn Malik Has No Regrets About His Altercation With Yolanda Hadid (Say What?)

Zayn Malik did his first interview in six years and dropped some shocking news, including the fact that he doesn't regret how he handled his situation with Yolanda Hadid.

For those who may not remember, back in 2021, Yolanda accused Malik of physically and verbally assaulting her, per TMZ. At the time, the former One Direction member was in a relationship and had a child with Yolanda's eldest daughter, Gigi Hadid. Documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Yolanda claimed the "Pillowtalk" singer had called her a "f***ing Dutch slut" and told her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." Besides the verbal assaults, the documents also claimed that Malik "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain." The musician denied all the allegations, however, Malik shocked everyone by pleading no contest to the harassment claims.

Malik later explained his reasoning for pleading no contest on Twitter. He shared, "As you all know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in...In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." The "Dusk Til Dawn" singer wanted to put his daughter, Khai, first. And even years later, Malik has no regrets about the decision he made.