What Really Happened Between Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell?
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are recent costars in a blockbuster film. The two acted together in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," which was released in July 2023. Next, they'll both be starring in part two of the movie, which is set for a 2024 debut. While speaking to CNN Entertainment in June 2023, Atwell said portraying Grace in the movie was "an all-encompassing experience that asked everything of [her] physically." She went on to state, "I think I'll probably never have the experience again."
During a July 2023 interview with triple j, Atwell opened up about being on set and letting it sink in that she was starring in a movie alongside Cruise. "There was just a tiny, very unusual moment of downtime. And I looked at Tom, and I just went, 'You're Tom Cruise!'" Atwell said. She added, "And then I said to him, 'I'm in a Tom Cruise film!' And he went, 'No, no, no — I'm in a Hayley Atwell film.'" Atwell next called Cruise "a sweetheart" and "complete gentleman." Atwell has addressed her and Cruise's relationship offscreen.
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have a platonic relationship
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are just friendly coworkers. In July 2023, Atwell addressed the rumors that she's been romantic with Cruise, and the director of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," Chris McQuarrie. "I would be like, 'Ooh, there's some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby — it's not what I'm about,'" Atwell said to the Independent. "Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?" She called the rumors "invasive" and "upsetting," as they were "involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that." Atwell's partner offscreen is Ned Wolfgang Kelly, whom she became engaged to in April 2023, per the Daily Mail.
In May 2023, Atwell emphasized "platonic love" when discussing these rumors with Country & Town House. "What I feel is the truly extraordinary power of platonic love, which seems to be sometimes underrepresented," Atwell said. While Atwell and Cruise are not romantic, the two have bonded as friends. "He was so kind to my family and other cast members' families," Atwell said to Yahoo Australia in July 2023. "He took my grandmother on a helicopter ride on Christmas Eve over London ... People don't often hear those kind of stories of how generous and kind he is offscreen." Atwell has additionally opened up about witnessing Cruise at work.
Tom Cruise's work ethic is 'inspiring' to Hayley Awtell
Hayley Atwell was impressed by Tom Cruise while working on the latest "Mission: Impossible" films. Atwell detailed the positive experience of collaborating with the "Jerry Maguire" star in a July 2023 interview on CBS Mornings. "It was a masterclass in not only work ethic and his incredibly manners — he's so gracious and so polite to everyone and hardworking — but then also his understanding of every technical aspect of filmmaking," Atwell said. She then described Cruise as being "very inclusive" toward his colleagues.
Cruise also served as a producer of the latest flicks in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Atwell noted Cruise's dedication to the many departments of filmmaking while talking to ET Canada in June 2023. "He's a one-man studio," Atwell said of Cruise. "There's nothing this man does not know about moviemaking and the cinematic experience for the audience." She went on to say, "For me, it's deeply inspiring to find someone who's so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments."