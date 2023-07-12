What Really Happened Between Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell?

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are just friendly coworkers. In July 2023, Atwell addressed the rumors that she's been romantic with Cruise, and the director of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," Chris McQuarrie. "I would be like, 'Ooh, there's some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby — it's not what I'm about,'" Atwell said to the Independent. "Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?" She called the rumors "invasive" and "upsetting," as they were "involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that." Atwell's partner offscreen is Ned Wolfgang Kelly, whom she became engaged to in April 2023, per the Daily Mail.

In May 2023, Atwell emphasized "platonic love" when discussing these rumors with Country & Town House. "What I feel is the truly extraordinary power of platonic love, which seems to be sometimes underrepresented," Atwell said. While Atwell and Cruise are not romantic, the two have bonded as friends. "He was so kind to my family and other cast members' families," Atwell said to Yahoo Australia in July 2023. "He took my grandmother on a helicopter ride on Christmas Eve over London ... People don't often hear those kind of stories of how generous and kind he is offscreen." Atwell has additionally opened up about witnessing Cruise at work.