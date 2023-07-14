Kim Cattrall Has A Clear Stance On Plastic Surgery
Celebrities are used to going under the knife as plastic surgery has become all the rage in the entertainment industry. Whether it's to make you "prettier" or to prevent aging, many A-list stars have admitted to getting work done. From Bella Hadid sharing that she got her nose done to Kim Kardashian revealing she has gotten Botox, the list of celebrities who have had some sort of work done continues to grow, and "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall has some opinions about it.
Cattrall has been in the industry for a long time and has seen the trends people have taken to look young or make themselves prettier. The actor even admitted to feeling the pressure to look a certain way, herself. In 2014, she told The Guardian that the "pressure to stay young, and be young and bubbly and nubile: it's suffocating." Funnily enough, however, her character in "Sex and the City" often encouraged botox and plastic surgery and portrayed the same people Cattrall felt pressured by.
In one "Sex and the City" scene, Samantha Jones, a.k.a. Cattrall's character, highly encourages Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, to get work done and is disappointed when she doesn't. But what about in real life? Well, Cattrall has had some mixed emotions when it comes to going under the knife.
Kim Cattrall was against plastic surgery but has come around to the idea
For the majority of her career, Kim Cattrall was absolutely against the idea of plastic surgery. In 2008, she told the Huff Post, "I'm scared of surgery because I don't want to look in the mirror and not recognize who's looking back. I don't want to be in a room, and to have people turn when I leave and say, 'What happened?'" At the time, the "Sex and the City" star was 52 years old, and although she was against plastic surgery, she did admit to having some Botox done. Still, she clearly wasn't a fan of people getting work done. But, it seems like the wrinkles may be getting to the actor because she has suddenly changed her tune on plastic surgery.
During her 2023 interview with The Times, she retracted her previous comments on plastic surgery. She said, "I'm in my 60s now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can. There are fillers, Botox, there's so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it's for you. It's not just a vanity thing." Cattrall is open to getting plastic surgery, but she doesn't want to look like everyone else or what the doctor thinks is the "right" surgery to get. She shared, "But I want to look like the best version of myself. So, whatever I can do — because thankfully, I have funds to do so."
Kim Cattrall and Sex and the City cast have been speculated to have plastic surger
Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon have all returned to the "Sex and the City" franchise and look better than ever. The new reboot, "Just Like That," follows the friend group years after they originally wrapped filming, and all four women still look great! Because the entire group still looks fantastic, there has been speculation they might have had some work done. But would you believe us if we told you they hadn't? Well, it's the truth!
Cattrall had told the Huff Post that she has never had a procedure done, although she has had some botox, and it seems her castmates have done the same, at least some of them. Davis, who plays Charlotte in the series, admitted to getting Botox done and fillers, per The Telegraph. She said, "I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad. I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly."
As for Parker, she revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" that she has never had plastic surgery or fillers. She shared, "You know, I missed out on the facelift." Instead, the actor has opted to do peels and frequent visits to her dermatologist. Mystery still surrounds Nixon, however, as she has never spoken about getting any work done. Regardless, all the women on the show aged gracefully, whether with plastic surgery or not.