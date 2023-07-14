Kim Cattrall Has A Clear Stance On Plastic Surgery

Celebrities are used to going under the knife as plastic surgery has become all the rage in the entertainment industry. Whether it's to make you "prettier" or to prevent aging, many A-list stars have admitted to getting work done. From Bella Hadid sharing that she got her nose done to Kim Kardashian revealing she has gotten Botox, the list of celebrities who have had some sort of work done continues to grow, and "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall has some opinions about it.

Cattrall has been in the industry for a long time and has seen the trends people have taken to look young or make themselves prettier. The actor even admitted to feeling the pressure to look a certain way, herself. In 2014, she told The Guardian that the "pressure to stay young, and be young and bubbly and nubile: it's suffocating." Funnily enough, however, her character in "Sex and the City" often encouraged botox and plastic surgery and portrayed the same people Cattrall felt pressured by.

In one "Sex and the City" scene, Samantha Jones, a.k.a. Cattrall's character, highly encourages Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, to get work done and is disappointed when she doesn't. But what about in real life? Well, Cattrall has had some mixed emotions when it comes to going under the knife.