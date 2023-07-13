Logan Paul And KSI's Prime Energy Drink Is Stirring Up Major Backlash

Logan Paul and KSI Prime's new energy drink has landed them in possible trouble with the FDA.

In 2018, Paul and KSI were throwing punches at each other during a high-profile wrestling match, which took place after a lengthy online feud. Although their drama earned them a ton of money and exposure, the former competitors eventually realized that they were more powerful together. In 2021, Paul and KSI launched Prime Hydration, a trendy, colorful drink that has become huge with the Gen Z and millennial markets. Paul first announced their venture in January 2022. "We're excited to announce @DrinkPrime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners," Paul posted to Instagram. "We're humbled by the process of creating a real brand & look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world ... Now that we're both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit."

According to Bleacher Report, Prime Hydration brought in over $250 million in 2022, ranking it near the likes of Gatorade and Powerade. In January, they announced a new energy drink. "PRIME ENERGY. 200mg caffeine, 0 sugar, 10 calories, 300mg electrolytes, coconut water, & 5 delicious flavors," read the company's Instagram post. Unfortunately, new reports suggest Prime's caffeine content isn't safe for consumers.