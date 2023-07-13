Logan Paul And KSI's Prime Energy Drink Is Stirring Up Major Backlash
Logan Paul and KSI Prime's new energy drink has landed them in possible trouble with the FDA.
In 2018, Paul and KSI were throwing punches at each other during a high-profile wrestling match, which took place after a lengthy online feud. Although their drama earned them a ton of money and exposure, the former competitors eventually realized that they were more powerful together. In 2021, Paul and KSI launched Prime Hydration, a trendy, colorful drink that has become huge with the Gen Z and millennial markets. Paul first announced their venture in January 2022. "We're excited to announce @DrinkPrime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners," Paul posted to Instagram. "We're humbled by the process of creating a real brand & look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world ... Now that we're both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit."
According to Bleacher Report, Prime Hydration brought in over $250 million in 2022, ranking it near the likes of Gatorade and Powerade. In January, they announced a new energy drink. "PRIME ENERGY. 200mg caffeine, 0 sugar, 10 calories, 300mg electrolytes, coconut water, & 5 delicious flavors," read the company's Instagram post. Unfortunately, new reports suggest Prime's caffeine content isn't safe for consumers.
Prime's caffeine content sparked concern from regulators
It looks like Logan Paul and KSI will be embarking upon a new fight very soon. Well, actually, it may be several fights. In recent days, politicians and government entities have warned against the dangers of Prime's caffeine content. "Many physicians have serious concern for Prime, and I write to specifically urge [the FDA' to investigate Prime for its claims, marketing, and caffeine content," wrote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a press release on July 10 (via CNBC). According to the outlet, Prime has already been removed from shelves in several other countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
According to Reuters, the FDA is taking Schumer's concerns seriously and has decided to investigate Prime's caffeine content. If it finds the drink contains too much caffeine, which can lead to a host of dangerous symptoms, it could eventually be banned in the United States. As the publication reported, Health Canada has already determined the drink's 200 mg of caffeine does not fall within the country's legal limits.