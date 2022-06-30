Logan Paul Has Major News About The Future Of His Wrestling Career

Logan and Jake Paul both began their boxing careers in 2018. Their careers took off after becoming involved in an online feud with YouTuber KSI and his brother Deji, according to the Mirror, and deciding to take their drama into the ring. Logan was set to box KSI while Jake would go up against Deji. The first fight between Logan and KSI ended in a draw, according to BBC, but the internet stars decided to schedule a rematch. During their second fight, KSI was declared the winner after Paul's score was deducted by two points for a penalty. Logan's loss, however, did not stop him from challenging champion Floyd Mayweather to an exhibition match.

Mayweather and Paul boxed during an exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami back in June 2021. Speaking of the exhibition, Mayweather said (via CNN), "I had fun ... He's better than I thought he was." He continued, "He's a tough, rough competitor ... I was surprised by him tonight." However, in May, Paul claimed to TMZ that Mayweather had still not paid him for the exhibition in full —saying that he was short a few million — and that he would be taking Mayweather to court.

Despite Logan's fights with KSI and showdown with Mayweather, Jake seemed to be the more competitive boxer of the two. However, it appears that Logan is now also getting serious about his career in fighting, but not in boxing.