Celebrities Who Never Remarried After Their Partner Died

In the celebdom, dating, relationships, and marriages come and go. While many simply did not work out, a few others were abruptly cut short by death. Despite this kind of tragedy, however, some celebrities have gone on to get second chances. Three years after losing his first wife, Kathryn Spath-Tucci, to breast cancer, "The Devil Wears Prada" star Stanley Tucci got married to his second wife, Felicity Blunt, with whom he has since welcomed two children. Similarly, Biggie Smalls' longtime partner, Faith Evans, remarried only one year after the rapper's tragic murder in 1997.

But while some celebrities quickly found love after their loss, many have been unable to move on from their grief. Until her death in December 2021, veteran actor Betty White, who lost her husband Allen Ludden to stomach cancer in 1981, remained unmarried. In the same vein, singer Courtney Love, who was married to Kurt Cobain in the early '90s, never tried for marriage again — though she knows she should. "I've had great loves since Kurt," she admitted to The Telegraph in 2014. "I probably should have married again. But I couldn't put my tiara and my little slip dress in a box and go and be Mrs. Somebody who used to be Courtney Love."

And like Betty White and Courtney Love, a few other celebrities did not get around to walking down the aisle again after experiencing such tragedy. From supermodel Iman to actor Rick Moranis, here are stars who never got remarried after their partner died.