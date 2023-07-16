What Happened To Noah Cyrus' Eyebrows?
Noah Cyrus used to be a devotee of the BBB (big, bold brow). In a 2017 interview with E!, Jamie Dorman, one of the makeup artists who has worked with the "All Falls Down" singer, revealed that she even purchased a special fine-tipped paintbrush from an art supply store so that she could fill in any sparse areas of Noah's eyebrows. This made them stand out even more by making them appear darker and fuller. But in late 2022, the expressive arches suddenly disappeared from Noah's forehead — or, at least, they appeared to be missing.
The singer began bleaching her brows, leaving some fans perplexed as to why she would do such a thing. "Noah Cyrus bleaching her eyebrows is the worst thing that could've ever happened to me," tweeted one fan. "Can someone give Noah Cyrus back her eyebrows," another wrote. Her decision to go brow blond came nine years after her older sister, Miley Cyrus, experimented with the same daring look, disproving one Redditor's theory: "I feel like she's trying way too hard to look different from Miley."
Lightening eyebrow hair is not a task to be taken lightly, as Kylie Jenner discovered. She told Vogue that hers actually started falling out after her makeup artist failed to remove the bleach in a timely manner. Noah also had a bad experience with brow bleach, but it didn't deter her from continuing to rock the trendy beauty look.
Bleached brows are having a high-fashion moment
When Noah Cyrus shared an Instagram photo of her bleached eyebrows a few days after Halloween in 2022, she was still rocking her signature stick-straight, raven tresses. If her look was giving off a Elizabethan Morticia Addams vibe, well, it's because eyebrow removal was all the rage back in Queen Elizabeth I's day. "It was a way of drawing away from the tension of femininity," makeup artist Jimena Garcia told Byrdie. "History always repeats itself." But the fake blood smeared on Noah's face suggested that she was going for more of a vampiric aesthetic. Her brow bleach also had some bite. "I bleached my eyebrows ... that s*** hurttt wtff," Cyrus wrote.
The singer's followers learned that her translucent brows were not simply part of her Halloween costume when they made an appearance again at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. The beauty look has become popular among the high-fashion crowd: Models including Gigi and Bella Hadid have rocked it on the runway, while Kendall Jenner dyed her brows a pale hue for the 2022 Met Gala. Maybe Noah decided to try it to partake in an edgy trend associated with elevated style?
Brushing a little peroxide on those peeper valances is also an easy way to drastically alter the face's appearance without cosmetic enhancements. "Most of the time when I bleach someone's brows for the first time, they don't recognize themselves," makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench told Vogue.
Noah Cyrus calls out cruel critics of her appearance
When Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to German designer Pinkus in a June 2023 Instagram post, she included a series of photos in which she was sporting her bleached brows. This sparked another discussion about her new look. "Okay I don't mean to be a negative commenter but WTF is up with the eyebrows," one person wrote. "I've been seeing this a lot it is ugly it is awful."
Cyrus responded to remarks like this and others that were far worse in a post on her Instagram Story. "The internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me." she wrote. She revealed that the similar cruel online attacks she experienced during her preteen years caused her to have suicidal thoughts, and she called her tormentors out for expecting her to live up to their warped internet beauty ideal. "I'm lucky I'm in a place that these words don't trigger me into hurting myself once again," she wrote.
Some of Cyrus' followers who remarked on her appearance weren't as mean-spirited as others; there were a few who just seemed genuinely curious about why she bleached her eyebrows. Maybe some find the look disconcerting because eyebrows are so expressive, and being unable to clearly see them makes it harder to read emotions — like that scowl that those haters absolutely deserve.
