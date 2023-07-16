What Happened To Noah Cyrus' Eyebrows?

Noah Cyrus used to be a devotee of the BBB (big, bold brow). In a 2017 interview with E!, Jamie Dorman, one of the makeup artists who has worked with the "All Falls Down" singer, revealed that she even purchased a special fine-tipped paintbrush from an art supply store so that she could fill in any sparse areas of Noah's eyebrows. This made them stand out even more by making them appear darker and fuller. But in late 2022, the expressive arches suddenly disappeared from Noah's forehead — or, at least, they appeared to be missing.

The singer began bleaching her brows, leaving some fans perplexed as to why she would do such a thing. "Noah Cyrus bleaching her eyebrows is the worst thing that could've ever happened to me," tweeted one fan. "Can someone give Noah Cyrus back her eyebrows," another wrote. Her decision to go brow blond came nine years after her older sister, Miley Cyrus, experimented with the same daring look, disproving one Redditor's theory: "I feel like she's trying way too hard to look different from Miley."

Lightening eyebrow hair is not a task to be taken lightly, as Kylie Jenner discovered. She told Vogue that hers actually started falling out after her makeup artist failed to remove the bleach in a timely manner. Noah also had a bad experience with brow bleach, but it didn't deter her from continuing to rock the trendy beauty look.