The Worst Guest That's Ever Been On The View, According To Sherri Shepherd

When Sherri Shepherd bid adieu to "The View" in 2014 after seven years of co-hosting the show, she left with memories of guest encounters she'll likely never forget. There was the time she blurted out to Prince, "I have wanted to make love to you for my whole life," and when she freaked out over Janet Jackson surprising her on the show. However, on "Watch What Happens Live" Shepherd said (with a soft sigh) that her all-time favorite guest was "The Wire" star Idris Elba. As for the worst person she's ever had to interview on the show, well, there are actually multiple guests she likely will not be inviting to chat with her on her talk show, "Sherri."

The identity of one such guest remains a mystery, but Shepherd did drop a few hints about who she is. "There was an actress, I'm not going to name her name, she was so boujee. You went to shake her hand, and she would just kind of look at it," she recalled. Shepherd also had a hilarious explanation for why she did not want to spill any more details about the celeb. "I might want to do a movie with her," she confessed.

But Shepherd has shared the names of two other guests who left a sour taste in her mouth after she interviewed them, so we're guessing she has no plans to ever work with either of them in the future.