The Worst Guest That's Ever Been On The View, According To Sherri Shepherd
When Sherri Shepherd bid adieu to "The View" in 2014 after seven years of co-hosting the show, she left with memories of guest encounters she'll likely never forget. There was the time she blurted out to Prince, "I have wanted to make love to you for my whole life," and when she freaked out over Janet Jackson surprising her on the show. However, on "Watch What Happens Live" Shepherd said (with a soft sigh) that her all-time favorite guest was "The Wire" star Idris Elba. As for the worst person she's ever had to interview on the show, well, there are actually multiple guests she likely will not be inviting to chat with her on her talk show, "Sherri."
The identity of one such guest remains a mystery, but Shepherd did drop a few hints about who she is. "There was an actress, I'm not going to name her name, she was so boujee. You went to shake her hand, and she would just kind of look at it," she recalled. Shepherd also had a hilarious explanation for why she did not want to spill any more details about the celeb. "I might want to do a movie with her," she confessed.
But Shepherd has shared the names of two other guests who left a sour taste in her mouth after she interviewed them, so we're guessing she has no plans to ever work with either of them in the future.
The Oscar-winner who denied drinking urine
On "Dish Nation," Sherri Shepherd recalled how Oscar-winning actor Shirley MacLaine got a bit peevish when "The View" co-hosts asked her if she drinks a concoction containing her own pee. "She goes, 'I never said that,'" Shepherd recalled. "She totally denied it." The co-hosts then confronted MacLaine with passages from the book she was on the show to promote, "Sage-ing While Age-ing," in which she mentions a urine mixture. "Barbara [Walters] had to check her," Shepherd said.
According to Gaywired, it was actually Elisabeth Hasselbeck who began reading from the book. In it, MacLaine touts something called "radionics," a type of pseudo-science that involves using a machine to create homeopathic treatments for various ailments. On "The View," MacLaine admitted she didn't know exactly how it works and said she would have to consult her own book to help explain it. "I had to do a lot of research," she stated.
In her book, MacLaine writes, "I mix a sample of whatever mold or spores or pollen I remove from the trees around where I live with a little bit of my own urine in a shot glass and place the glass on one side of the machine. On the other side I place a dropper bottle full of sterilized water." However, she claims the machine somehow absorbs "energy" from the glass containing the allergens and urine, and uses it to create her placebic healing elixir. So, she does not actually drink the urine.
Shepherd jumped in when Ann Coulter disrespected Barbara Walters
Sherri Shepherd told "Dish Nation" that conservative firebrand Ann Coulter was another guest she did not enjoy interviewing on "The View." During a 2009 episode of the show, the late Barbara Walters asked Coulter if she could read aloud from her book, "Guilty: Liberal 'Victims' and Their Assault on America." Walters had previously read a different passage from the book to her viewers, and Coulter sneered, "Read it like you're reading 'Mein Kampf' again!" After Walters finished, Coulter's tone was dripping with sarcasm when she said, "You could do the audiobook." Shepherd reacted to the interaction by calling Coulter out for disrespecting her co-host. "I don't appreciate the way you're talking to her," she snapped. "Nobody is attacking you. You didn't have to talk to her like that!"
On "Dish Nation," Shepherd said of the tense interview, "She tried to talk down to Barbara Walters, and I lost it. I was like, 'Hey, b***h, I'll knock you down in the next room [if] you talk to Barbara Walters that way again. Think I won't? I had to check her."
Shepherd told the Daily Beast she won't be discussing politics on her talk show, so "Sherri" viewers shouldn't expect to see another showdown between her and Coulter. In fact, she's hoping to avoid any similar drama completely by keeping the vibe positive. "What you're going to get in front of the camera is a very bubbly Sherri," she said.