A Look At Klay Thompson's Dating History (Including Laura Harrier)

Klay Thompson is known to prefer keeping his private life close to his chest, but despite that, he's been linked to a number of ladies over the years. So, just who has the NBA player dated?

That Thompson isn't big on public relationships became clear back in 2017. At the time, he'd been the subject of the rumor mill after Instagram model Abigail Ratchford posted a picture of herself with his dog, Rocco. However, a few months later, he denied being with anyone in an interview on 95.7 The Game (via The Mercury News). It wasn't just any denial, though. Rather, he went out of his way to clear up any confusion. "Oh, no, no, no, no, no," he said. Yikes.

Around a year later, Thompson was once again subject to relationship rumors. This time, SportsGossip.com shared video evidence to their Instagram account of him with rumored girlfriend, hairstylist Carleen Henry, at a Scheckler Foundation event. However, things took a turn soon after. The outlet published screenshots of DMs with Henry confirming that they were seeing each other (though, notably, not saying they were an official couple). They also quoted a source as saying she'd been leaking information to blogs. Though neither Thompson nor Henry addressed the situation publicly, a month later, The YBF reported that they'd parted ways — citing the DMs as the reason why.

TLDR: Thompson has a penchant for discretion. That said, he has had some more public relationships, too.