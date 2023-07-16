A Look At Klay Thompson's Dating History (Including Laura Harrier)
Klay Thompson is known to prefer keeping his private life close to his chest, but despite that, he's been linked to a number of ladies over the years. So, just who has the NBA player dated?
That Thompson isn't big on public relationships became clear back in 2017. At the time, he'd been the subject of the rumor mill after Instagram model Abigail Ratchford posted a picture of herself with his dog, Rocco. However, a few months later, he denied being with anyone in an interview on 95.7 The Game (via The Mercury News). It wasn't just any denial, though. Rather, he went out of his way to clear up any confusion. "Oh, no, no, no, no, no," he said. Yikes.
Around a year later, Thompson was once again subject to relationship rumors. This time, SportsGossip.com shared video evidence to their Instagram account of him with rumored girlfriend, hairstylist Carleen Henry, at a Scheckler Foundation event. However, things took a turn soon after. The outlet published screenshots of DMs with Henry confirming that they were seeing each other (though, notably, not saying they were an official couple). They also quoted a source as saying she'd been leaking information to blogs. Though neither Thompson nor Henry addressed the situation publicly, a month later, The YBF reported that they'd parted ways — citing the DMs as the reason why.
TLDR: Thompson has a penchant for discretion. That said, he has had some more public relationships, too.
He once dated a major content creator
While actress Laura Harrier is arguably the best-known of Klay Thompson's ex-girlfriends, there is one other woman he's been in a public relationship with. That would be none other than content creator Hannah Stocking.
Thompson and Stocking were together back in 2015 and even made things red-carpet official when they attended that year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards together. However, things took a swift turn that October when Stocking outed the NBA player for cheating on her — and in a pretty epic fashion. As seen in screenshots published by Mail Online, Stocking posted a blurry shot of a shocked-looking Thompson on the court to Twitter, alongside the caption, "When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie.... lol @KlayThompson." If that wasn't enough of a call out, Stocking hinted that she'd only said something because he wouldn't leave her alone. "I told him I'd @ him if he kept harassing me," she wrote. The tweets were subsequently taken down.
Following the tweets, Stocking hasn't addressed the situation since. As for Thompson, he's kept mum, too. However, there's a strong possibility that the situation played a role in his choice to keep subsequent relationships under the radar.
He was most open about his time with Laura Harrier
In 2018, Klay Thompson went on to date "BlacKkKlansman" star Laura Harrier — and despite his general preference for privacy, Thompson was pretty open about the relationship.
SportsGossip.com was the first to report that the two were seeing one another. And, despite what looked to be an off period in spring 2019 — during which he was spotted with Eiza Gonzalez — by that summer, he even posted social media pictures of them together on a romantic French getaway. A few months later, the two flirted in the Instagram comments section of Thompson's reposted GQ "Can't Live Without" video. After he failed to mention her, Harrier wrote, "Ummmm," alongside a raised hand emoji. However, Thompson used a boat emoji to point out that she had been featured in the video in pictures of the two aboard his boat. It's worth noting that he had also referred to her while discussing a book she'd given him. The former couple parted ways in 2020, just months after attending that year's Vanity Fair Oscars party together.
Since splitting with Harrier, Thompson has once again kept his relationship status under wraps. However, in March 2023, SportsGossip.com claimed that a series of Instagram stories posted by model Paige Rivas had been taken in his bedroom. Nothing has been confirmed, but Thompson and Rivas follow each other on Instagram. Back to relative privacy mode, we guess.