Liev Schreiber Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Mere Weeks After Ex Naomi Watts Wed Billy Crudup
Liev Schreiber has entered a new phase in his love life!
Schreiber was previously involved with Naomi Watts, with whom he shares two kids. But, in 2016, the Hollywood couple ended their 11 year-romance, per People. In a joint statement, they said, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple." The two have remained amicable as co-parents, with Watts telling Vogue Australia (via Us Weekly), "Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way."
A year after their split, Schreiber began dating former pageant queen Taylor Neisen, per People. Coincidentally, Watts and Billy Crudup started a relationship the same year. Since 2017, both Schreiber and Watts have had major developments in their relationships. Neisen is now eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and Schreiber's first child, per the Daily Mail. And just recently, Schreiber and Watts took big steps with their respective loves.
Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen had a low-key wedding
Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are officially a married couple! The pair tied the knot on the weekend of July 4, according to the Daily Mail. Only four guests were at the ceremony, which took place at their Montauk mansion. Schreiber and ex Naomi Watts' kids, along with officiant Jonathan Safran Foer and his wife, were in attendance. A source revealed, "They didn't want a big fuss because Taylor is ready to give birth, but they wanted to bring the baby into the world as husband and wife." Due to Schreiber's hectic work schedule and Neisen's pregnancy, they won't be going on a honeymoon.
The timing is notable, as Schreiber and Neisen had their wedding less than a month after Watts and Billy Crudup got married. On June 10, Watts shared an Instagram photo of her and her husband in front of a New York courthouse. She wrote, "Hitched!" Just like Schreiber and Neisen, they kept their special day low-key. On Instagram Stories (via The Hollywood Reporter), Watts noted that her flowers were "from the deli." Well, Schreiber and Watts have clearly moved on!