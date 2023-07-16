Liev Schreiber Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Mere Weeks After Ex Naomi Watts Wed Billy Crudup

Liev Schreiber has entered a new phase in his love life!

Schreiber was previously involved with Naomi Watts, with whom he shares two kids. But, in 2016, the Hollywood couple ended their 11 year-romance, per People. In a joint statement, they said, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple." The two have remained amicable as co-parents, with Watts telling Vogue Australia (via Us Weekly), "Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way."

A year after their split, Schreiber began dating former pageant queen Taylor Neisen, per People. Coincidentally, Watts and Billy Crudup started a relationship the same year. Since 2017, both Schreiber and Watts have had major developments in their relationships. Neisen is now eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and Schreiber's first child, per the Daily Mail. And just recently, Schreiber and Watts took big steps with their respective loves.