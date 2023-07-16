The Truth About What Happened To TA3 Swimwear After Appearing On Shark Tank

TA3 Swimwear brought both the body-ody-ody and body positivity to "Shark Tank," so how has the swim shapewear company fared since its appearance on the program in 2021? Fashion designer and inventor Leila Shams brought her innovative one-piece bathing suits with built-in shapewear to the "Shark Tank" investors in the hopes of expanding the TA3 Swimwear brand.

With one pull on the strings of its corset lacing on the back, the bathing suit becomes a body-hugging, hourglass-shape-creating wonder that's perfect for the beach or the pool. According to their website, Shams — who previously worked for huge brands like Express and Bebe — took three years to develop the patented built-in corset lining and released the product in 2020. "I created TA3 because I wanted to feel confident in a swimsuit," the founder explained in the website's biography. "Why do we wear shapewear under our clothes, but when we're most exposed we wear the flimsiest, most shapeless garments ever?" (Hey, she's got a point!)

So, what did TA3 walk away with from the Sharks and what has social media sensation been up to since?