The Truth About What Happened To TA3 Swimwear After Appearing On Shark Tank
TA3 Swimwear brought both the body-ody-ody and body positivity to "Shark Tank," so how has the swim shapewear company fared since its appearance on the program in 2021? Fashion designer and inventor Leila Shams brought her innovative one-piece bathing suits with built-in shapewear to the "Shark Tank" investors in the hopes of expanding the TA3 Swimwear brand.
With one pull on the strings of its corset lacing on the back, the bathing suit becomes a body-hugging, hourglass-shape-creating wonder that's perfect for the beach or the pool. According to their website, Shams — who previously worked for huge brands like Express and Bebe — took three years to develop the patented built-in corset lining and released the product in 2020. "I created TA3 because I wanted to feel confident in a swimsuit," the founder explained in the website's biography. "Why do we wear shapewear under our clothes, but when we're most exposed we wear the flimsiest, most shapeless garments ever?" (Hey, she's got a point!)
So, what did TA3 walk away with from the Sharks and what has social media sensation been up to since?
TA3 Swimwear's CEO was shocked the Sharks didn't bite
Founder and CEO Leila Shams came on "Shark Tank" during Season 13 in 2021 confident that her innovative brand would intrigue the panel of investors, seeking $500,000 for 10% equity in TA3 Swimwear. Her pitch featured three models wearing what Shams called "the world's most flattering swimsuit," demonstrating how the mere pull of the corset lacing made the double-layered lining cinch in at the waist. The fashion designer proposed that the $500,000 would be utilized to help her expand her inventory, as the company was continuously selling out of its swimsuits. In the 13 months since launching, Shams reported to the Sharks that the company had already earned $1.4 million, with $800,000 in profit, mostly due to its popularity amongst TikTok creators.
As expected, investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary backed out of the pitch due to not being a good fit with their expertise. Entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran was wary about the 20% return on the swimsuits due to her past experiences with investing in swimwear, so she also declined. Fashion mogul Daymond Johnson was fearful of a business that spent so much money on its inventory, leaving only QVC queen Lori Greiner. But once Greiner heard that Shams was unwilling to license her patent-pending design to other retailers and designers, she was also out.
"They are going to regret this," Shams insisted when she left the tank. "I'm gonna be the Ring of swimsuits!" But did TA3 become another juggernaut that the Sharks missed out on?
10s across the board for TA3 Swimwear from Drew Barrymore and more
The "Shark Tank" investors may be kicking themselves for not jumping on the TA3 Swimswear train, considering the brand's expansion and major media attention. Since 2021, TA3 has expanded its size range from XS to 3X to XXS and 4X and they now sell even more than just one-piece swimsuits. Available for purchase on their website, the brand designed two-piece bathing suits, a swim dress, and a regular dress with their patent-pending, body-snatching technology.
Leila Shams and TA3 have been profiled with glowing reviews by dozens of publications, including InStyle, Insider, and People. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna wore the one-piece suit on her Instagram Story and also hosted the brand's event with Angeleno Magazine in May of 2023. "Bad Guy" singer Billie Eilish has also even uploaded Instagram photos of her wearing a couple of TA3's swimsuits.
Even actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore was gushing over the size-inclusive company on Instagram. "I JUST GOT MINE AND I LOVE IT SO MUCH," she wrote excitedly on one of the brand's posts. "Seriously! It makes me feel so good about myself! It's the first time I put on a bathing suit and didn't feel uncomfortable. Thank you for this. I'm over the moon." You know something is good if Barrymore is on board!