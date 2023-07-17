RHOC: Where Do Vicki Gunvalson And Her Ex Steve Lodge Stand Today?
When Vicki Gunvalson announced that she and Steve Lodge were parting ways in September 2021, it seemed as if they were splitting on amicable terms. The pair had planned to tie the knot in April 2020 after getting engaged the previous year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their wedding plans, and they eventually broke up after dating for over five years. At the time, Gunvalson penned, "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me." It seemed as if Gunvalson and Lodge were taking the high road and not airing their dirty laundry.
The gracious farewell proved too good to be true, and the COTO Insurance CEO soon accused Lodge of cheating on her. Venting on pal Tamra Judge's social media page, Gunvalson wrote, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Lodge] took [the woman] to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting." But Lodge denied any wrongdoing in a statement to In Touch Weekly. He said, "The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least." The former policeman claimed that he and Gunvalson had broken up in December 2020, and he had been living in his own condo since the start of 2021.
The Tres Amigas left a voicemail for Steve Lodge
Steve Lodge married Janis Carlson in April 2022. Taking to Twitter, Vicki Gunvalson reacted to the news by tweeting, "I wish them the best. I'm just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn't me at the altar with him." Gunvalson spoke about her ex's relationship again in October 2022. Speaking at BravoCon, Gunvalson claimed (via Page Six), "He's [Lodge] out cheating on his wife, I'm sure. And I have proof he is." Lodge responded to the allegation by telling the outlet, "I would never cheat on Janis. I haven't the slightest idea of what Vicki is lying about now. This is just another stunt of Vicki's to get attention."
Now, Gunvalson and the Tres Amigas (as Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador call themselves) may have Lodge seeing red again. Lodge told The U.S. Sun in July, "I want to be left alone. Leave my wife and I alone." He continued, "I would hope she would please get on with her life and stop talking about or trying to contact me and my wife." Lodge shared that Gunvalson apparently drunk dials his number and shared a voicemail the Tres Amigas seemingly left in May. At one point in the recording, Gunvalson says, "In any event, he was doing it with her while he was sleeping next to me. That means he used me!" Gunvalson also responded to Lodge's claims by telling the outlet that leaving a voicemail is not harassment.
Both Steve Lodge and Vicki Gunvalson have moved on
Both Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have moved on with new partners. Lodge, smitten with his new bride on their wedding day in April 2022, gushed to Us Weekly, "We have created some wonderful memories already and can't wait to create more." A year later, and it seems the couple are living the dream. Lodge took to Instagram to celebrate his and Janis Carlson's anniversary, and alluded that they even had an upcoming vacation together. He said, "Here's to another year of love, laughter, and making amazing memories together. Thank you for being my incredible wife and partner, and for making every day an adventure. I can't wait to start our travel adventure."
Gunvalson also has a new beau in her life. She is seeing Michael Smith who relocated to Southern California to be with her. While they are not living together, the couple are serious but taking it slow. But not that slow. Speaking at an event called, "An Evening with Tres Amigas," Gunvalson revealed that Smith had asked for a day off from having sex. Gunvalson responded (via Page Six), "The answer is no." And who can blame her? After all, Gunvalson's description of her man on an Instagram post, left no doubt that Smith may be the one she has been searching for. "It's a great Valentine's Day celebrating with one of the most incredible humans I have ever met. He's everything I prayed for," she wrote.