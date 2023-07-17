RHOC: Where Do Vicki Gunvalson And Her Ex Steve Lodge Stand Today?

When Vicki Gunvalson announced that she and Steve Lodge were parting ways in September 2021, it seemed as if they were splitting on amicable terms. The pair had planned to tie the knot in April 2020 after getting engaged the previous year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their wedding plans, and they eventually broke up after dating for over five years. At the time, Gunvalson penned, "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me." It seemed as if Gunvalson and Lodge were taking the high road and not airing their dirty laundry.

The gracious farewell proved too good to be true, and the COTO Insurance CEO soon accused Lodge of cheating on her. Venting on pal Tamra Judge's social media page, Gunvalson wrote, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Lodge] took [the woman] to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting." But Lodge denied any wrongdoing in a statement to In Touch Weekly. He said, "The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least." The former policeman claimed that he and Gunvalson had broken up in December 2020, and he had been living in his own condo since the start of 2021.