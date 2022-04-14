Vicki Gunvalson's Response To Her Ex-Fiance Getting Married To Someone Else Is Deliciously Shady
"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson and her former fiance, Steve Lodge, had a whirlwind five-year romance. Gunvalson and Lodge, who's a retired police officer, started dating in 2015 and got engaged three years later in April 2019, cites People. However, their love didn't last and the pair officially split in September 2021.
After the former couple was no longer together, Gunvalson called Lodge a "cruel manipulator," saying, "I now see this [split] as a blessing," per E! News. To make the situation even more drama-filled, Lodge was engaged to a new woman, Janis Carlson, a schoolteacher, in December 2021, just three months after he and Gunvalson called things off. Upon the news, Gunvalson stated, "Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December." She added, "At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."
In April, seven months after separating from the "RHOC" star, Lodge wed Carlson, according to Page Six. Now, Gunvalson is shading her ex-fiance over the news and sharing her excitement that she wasn't the one saying "I do."
Vicki Gunvalson is glad not to be married to Steve Lodge
On April 11, Steve Lodge announced that he tied the knot with Janis Carlson. On Instagram, Lodge shared the two were officially "Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge." Two days later, Lodge's former fiance from 2019 to 2021, Vicki Gunvalson, per People, addressed the marriage. On Twitter, Gunvalson claimed people were requesting she "make a statement about my x-fiancé's recent marriage." While she wished the new couple well, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star didn't miss the chance to take a public dig at Lodge.
In her post, Gunvalson said she was "just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn't me at the altar" next to Lodge. According to Gunvalson's response back to the fan, Carlson was Lodge's fourth wife out of seven engagements. The "RHOC" cast member added the two had a nearly 30-year age gap and her ex-fiance "can't commit for the life of him." When another person was gaining traction for replying, "As I am sure he was happy not to marry you either," Gulvalson was quick to clarify that she was the one who called her engagement off with Lodge, replying, "It was me who didn't want to."
It appears Gunvalson isn't too upset over her ex-fiance's new nuptials and has moved on herself. In February, the "RHOC" star told Access Hollywood that she had a new boo in her life. "He's the first man that has ever really treated me to anything," she beamed.