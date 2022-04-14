Vicki Gunvalson's Response To Her Ex-Fiance Getting Married To Someone Else Is Deliciously Shady

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson and her former fiance, Steve Lodge, had a whirlwind five-year romance. Gunvalson and Lodge, who's a retired police officer, started dating in 2015 and got engaged three years later in April 2019, cites People. However, their love didn't last and the pair officially split in September 2021.

After the former couple was no longer together, Gunvalson called Lodge a "cruel manipulator," saying, "I now see this [split] as a blessing," per E! News. To make the situation even more drama-filled, Lodge was engaged to a new woman, Janis Carlson, a schoolteacher, in December 2021, just three months after he and Gunvalson called things off. Upon the news, Gunvalson stated, "Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December." She added, "At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."

In April, seven months after separating from the "RHOC" star, Lodge wed Carlson, according to Page Six. Now, Gunvalson is shading her ex-fiance over the news and sharing her excitement that she wasn't the one saying "I do."