A Look At Drew Barrymore's Child Star Romance With Corey Feldman
Drew Barrymore has been romantically linked to a few fellow celebrities in the past. The actor and talk show host was previously in relationships with stars like Justin Long and Luke Wilson over the years. Additionally, Barrymore has tied the knot three times; she wed Jeremy Thomas, then Tom Green, and lastly, Will Kopelman, with all three unions ending in divorce. She also shares two children with Kopelman named Olive and Frankie.
In a 2020 chat with People, Barrymore revealed that she has no plans to walk down the aisle once more. "I will never get married again! [...] I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married," Barrymore said. She added, "I never want to be entwined with someone like that again, ever." The former child star noted that she is not opposed to finding love in the future. "It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," Barrymore said. "I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it." Another one of Barrymore's famous exes also began his career as a well-known kid actor.
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman had a brief but memorable romance
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman dated as kids. As reported by Us Weekly, the two were an item in 1989, but the romance didn't last long. While they were together, the performers appeared at the Moving Picture Ball, as well as the Academy Awards, per IMDb. Over three decades later, Barrymore and Feldman reunited on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January 2023. Feldman said that, years prior to the pair dating formally, someone from Steven Spielberg's office called his grandmother to schedule "a cute little playdate" for himself and the "E.T." star to see a movie together. This was arranged by Barrymore's mother since Barrymore had "a crush" on Feldman, he stated. Feldman recalled that he was around 12 or 13 years old, while Barrymore was two years younger.
"It was so cute. I remember taking you to the movies," Feldman said to Barrymore. He added, "You put your little hand up for me to hold. [...] And that was the first. And then after that we just stayed friends, and it was years later before we actually dated." Barrymore then dished about what this connection meant to her. "We were so positive," Barrymore said to Feldman. "You and I were such good friends." She next said to the "Goonies" star, "You were so kind. You were such a safe place for me." Since their romance, Barrymore and Feldman have moved on to different phases in their love lives.
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman have updates in the love department
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman have gone to experience separate journeys in love following their relationship. In 2021, Barrymore opened up about her personal life, saying that some time had passed before she thought about new love after her divorce from Will Kopelman. "It took me five years to even consider [dating again]," Barrymore said on "The Howard Stern Show." Barrymore added she'd "been on some dates" recently with people from dating apps. "It's usually the person inside that I'm drawn to, so this façade of a dating app is really hard to whittle through, I'm not gonna lie," Barrymore said. In October 2022, Barrymore detailed the various forms of love that are present in her life in a personal blog post. "I am lucky enough to have my cup runneth over in the love department: I have my two daughters, and for the first time ever in my life, I'm actually including self-love, too," Barrymore wrote.
Feldman got hitched to his partner, Courtney Anne Mitchell, in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, per toofab. Previously, he was married two times before this union; his ex-wives are Susie Sprague and actor Vanessa Marcil. To celebrate six years of marriage with Mitchell in 2022, Feldman posted a series of images with his now-wife on Instagram and shared a sweet caption expressing his feelings for her. "I #LOVE U MORE EVERY DAY WE R 2GETHER!" Feldman wrote.