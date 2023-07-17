A Look At Drew Barrymore's Child Star Romance With Corey Feldman

Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman dated as kids. As reported by Us Weekly, the two were an item in 1989, but the romance didn't last long. While they were together, the performers appeared at the Moving Picture Ball, as well as the Academy Awards, per IMDb. Over three decades later, Barrymore and Feldman reunited on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January 2023. Feldman said that, years prior to the pair dating formally, someone from Steven Spielberg's office called his grandmother to schedule "a cute little playdate" for himself and the "E.T." star to see a movie together. This was arranged by Barrymore's mother since Barrymore had "a crush" on Feldman, he stated. Feldman recalled that he was around 12 or 13 years old, while Barrymore was two years younger.

"It was so cute. I remember taking you to the movies," Feldman said to Barrymore. He added, "You put your little hand up for me to hold. [...] And that was the first. And then after that we just stayed friends, and it was years later before we actually dated." Barrymore then dished about what this connection meant to her. "We were so positive," Barrymore said to Feldman. "You and I were such good friends." She next said to the "Goonies" star, "You were so kind. You were such a safe place for me." Since their romance, Barrymore and Feldman have moved on to different phases in their love lives.