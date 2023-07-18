The Truth About What Happened To Frywall After Appearing On Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yair Reiner entered "Shark Tank," guns blazing. He was on a mission. A mission to bring back the fry, minus all the pesky mess accompanying it. "Frywall offers a simple, elegant solution to a problem every cook knows and hates," he declared. "Splatter."

During Reiner's presentation, Daymond John looked like somebody who's never experienced any problems in the kitchen — let alone set foot in one. However, Reiner had Lori Greiner at "splatter." He explained the time it takes to scrub away the annoying mess caused by frying food. While Kevin O'Leary appeared to ponder what his cleaner does for the other seven and three-quarters of an hour he pays them for, Reiner placed a simple silicone guard onto a frying pan's base, alleviating any fry-related mess.

"Whether you're making tomato sauce or cooking up bacon, Frywall keeps the sizzle in the pan and the splatter off of you and your stovetop," Reiner announced. He fried up a feast for the sharks. "Smells good," Mark Cuban admitted. "Now, sharks, you've shown America how to bring home the bacon. Now help me control the mess," Reiner quipped. After proving the smell of sizzling bacon is always a winner, he handed the judges a product sample and some wine. "You're a smart man," Greiner decreed. So was Reiner one of the "Shark Tank" contestants who went on to great success? Or did he go down the sink like Zipz Wine? Here's the truth about what happened to Frywall after appearing on "Shark Tank."