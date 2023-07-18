The Truth About What Happened To Frywall After Appearing On Shark Tank
Yair Reiner entered "Shark Tank," guns blazing. He was on a mission. A mission to bring back the fry, minus all the pesky mess accompanying it. "Frywall offers a simple, elegant solution to a problem every cook knows and hates," he declared. "Splatter."
During Reiner's presentation, Daymond John looked like somebody who's never experienced any problems in the kitchen — let alone set foot in one. However, Reiner had Lori Greiner at "splatter." He explained the time it takes to scrub away the annoying mess caused by frying food. While Kevin O'Leary appeared to ponder what his cleaner does for the other seven and three-quarters of an hour he pays them for, Reiner placed a simple silicone guard onto a frying pan's base, alleviating any fry-related mess.
"Whether you're making tomato sauce or cooking up bacon, Frywall keeps the sizzle in the pan and the splatter off of you and your stovetop," Reiner announced. He fried up a feast for the sharks. "Smells good," Mark Cuban admitted. "Now, sharks, you've shown America how to bring home the bacon. Now help me control the mess," Reiner quipped. After proving the smell of sizzling bacon is always a winner, he handed the judges a product sample and some wine. "You're a smart man," Greiner decreed. So was Reiner one of the "Shark Tank" contestants who went on to great success? Or did he go down the sink like Zipz Wine? Here's the truth about what happened to Frywall after appearing on "Shark Tank."
What happened to Frywall on Shark Tank?
Yair Reiner was seeking $100,000 for a 10% share in Frywall. He'd invented a simple product that was ready-made for QVC. Lori Greiner's husband, Dan Grenier, helped her become "the Queen of QVC," so her interest would inevitably be piqued. Dan described the look Lori gets when she's into something. "It's thoughtful, looking up in the sky, with a slight smile like she just figured something out," he once said (via Closer Weekly). And, sure enough, Lori definitely had the look for Frywall.
Reiner explained that he invented the product in his kitchen one day. "Everything I knew about cooking told me this could be a really big product," he said, admitting he'd been scared to focus solely on Frywall until he lost his job. Within six months, Reiner was selling his wares. "That's motivation right there," Mark Cuban opined.
Reiner told the sharks that Frywall was utility patented and had a profit margin of $14.50 per unit. 70% of sales were online, and he'd already pulled in $800,000 within one year. That resulted in a unanimous "wow." Let the war begin. Mr. Wonderful offered $100,000 for a 15% share. Robert Herjavec was out. Lori and Cuban went at it over marketing and distribution strategy. Daymond John matched Kevin O'Leary's offer while Cuban shook his head. Then, Lori pulled out her "golden ticket." She proposed $100,000 for 10% and offered to fund future purchase orders, providing an indefinite line of credit. Deal done — sort of.
Frywall After Shark Tank
Lori Greiner made Yair Reiner an offer he couldn't refuse — and she'd busted out with her golden ticket too. It was a match made in splatter-prevention heaven. "I'm a perfect combination for your product," she declared. But a spanner was thrown into the works after Reiner announced he wanted to hear from Mark Cuban first. But Cuban was out — as was Greiner's nose joint at that stage, probably. Still, they shook on the deal. "Lori, we are going to crush it," Reiner said.
After "Shark Tank," Frywall scored several deals with major retail units such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, and Walmart. It was rated the "best splatter screen" by Test Kitchen. Frywall continues to sell online through its website and on Amazon, and it maintains a social media presence. However, the big question is, "Where's Greiner?"
Shark Tank Recap speculates that Greiner's offer was never actually finalized. Oh, Reiner should never have made that Cuban move. Shark Tank Blog concurs. They note that the company doesn't appear on Greiner's business website. However, Shark Tank Successes claims Greiner's offer did go through, and thanks to her involvement, the company's visibility was significantly increased following appearances on QVC, ABC, and CNBC. They report that as of February 2022, the company had increased its annual takings to $1.5 million.