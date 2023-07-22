Why Alyssa Farrah Griffin's Dad Was A No-Show At Her Wedding

Alyssa Farah Griffin's dad was a no-show at her wedding. Like Alyssa, Joseph Farah also analyzes politics as a career. He is the editor-in-chief, chairman, and CEO of WND (formerly World Net Daily), a right-wing online news outlet. While it may seem as if their careers are very similar, father and daughter did not see eye-to-eye on a particular issue.

Alyssa shared some details about her wedding and her dad's absence while speaking to her co-stars on "The View." She said, "In my situation, personally, I had to deal with two people very close to me, my father and stepmother, who didn't want to attend my wedding" (via Daily Mail). The "Taking Back America" author is married to Elizabeth Graham Farah, the co-founder of WND. Alyssa went on to explain that she and Joseph had "political differences after I spoke out against President Trump." However, Alyssa was still determined to enjoy her day even though Elizabeth and Joseph did not attend. "Like, I love them. They were welcome to be there on my end. But if they didn't want to be there, why would I interrupt my special day by trying to have them there," she said.

Alana Farah Walker, Alyssa's sister, also confirmed on her social media that their dad did not attend the wedding. When one person questioned if he was present at the shindig, she said, "No, he couldn't."