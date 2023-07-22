Why Alyssa Farrah Griffin's Dad Was A No-Show At Her Wedding
Alyssa Farah Griffin is a mover and shaker. Farah Griffin famously stepped down from her role as White House Strategic Communications Director in December 2020, even though the Trump administration would be in power for only another month. Farah Griffin's resignation made headlines because she seemed to be at the pinnacle of her career. After all, she was the Pentagon's youngest press secretary in U.S. history. She later told Politico, "I made the decision to step down in December because I saw where this was heading, and I wasn't comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way." However, the communications guru was able to reinvent herself. Not only is the former White House staffer now a CNN political commentator, but she has also taken on the role of one of the co-hosts on "The View."
Farah Griffin's personal life has also been thriving. The California native wed Justin Griffin on November 6, 2021. They tied the knot in Vero Beach in a lavish ceremony. Farah Griffin took to Instagram, writing, "Best day of my life, marrying my best friend." However, Farah Griffin disregarded one tradition on the day she wed her husband. Not only did her father, Joseph Farah, not walk her down the aisle, but he skipped her wedding entirely.
'WND' founder Joseph Farah skipped Alyssa's wedding due to 'political differences'
Alyssa Farah Griffin's dad was a no-show at her wedding. Like Alyssa, Joseph Farah also analyzes politics as a career. He is the editor-in-chief, chairman, and CEO of WND (formerly World Net Daily), a right-wing online news outlet. While it may seem as if their careers are very similar, father and daughter did not see eye-to-eye on a particular issue.
Alyssa shared some details about her wedding and her dad's absence while speaking to her co-stars on "The View." She said, "In my situation, personally, I had to deal with two people very close to me, my father and stepmother, who didn't want to attend my wedding" (via Daily Mail). The "Taking Back America" author is married to Elizabeth Graham Farah, the co-founder of WND. Alyssa went on to explain that she and Joseph had "political differences after I spoke out against President Trump." However, Alyssa was still determined to enjoy her day even though Elizabeth and Joseph did not attend. "Like, I love them. They were welcome to be there on my end. But if they didn't want to be there, why would I interrupt my special day by trying to have them there," she said.
Alana Farah Walker, Alyssa's sister, also confirmed on her social media that their dad did not attend the wedding. When one person questioned if he was present at the shindig, she said, "No, he couldn't."
Alyssa Farah Griffin's mom and sister glowed at her wedding
While dad Joseph Farah was absent for her big day, Alyssa Farah Griffin was still surrounded by her friends and loved ones — the Farah girls represented at the wedding in November 2021. Alana Farah Walker took selfies with her sister while they were getting dressed and opted for a classic look. She slayed in a wrap dress and rocked her hair down. Alana took to Facebook after Alyssa and Justin Griffin tied the knot, penning, "What a beautiful day Celebrating Alyssa and Justin. So glad I got to be a part of their special day. This was an amazing experience, and yes, there were fireworks!"
Mom Judy Walker wore a light pink halter neck gown and elegant jewelry to her daughter's nuptials. There seems to be an affectionate bond between mother and daughter. On one special occasion, Alyssa wrote on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day to my brilliant and beautiful mother, who instilled in me a love for writing and an even deeper love for red wine. Proud to have such a strong, driven, independent woman to look up to." Judy is an award-winning former journalist that worked for news outlets such as The Associated Press.