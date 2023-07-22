Why Fran Drescher's Marriage To Peter Marc Jacobson Was Never Going To Last

When Peter Marc Jacobson came out to Fran Drescher after their divorce, she was stunned. "I thought, did he know he was gay when I was walking down the aisle? When we had a fight in high school, and he said, 'I love you, but I'm not in love with you?' This made me wonder what we ever really know," Drescher told People. Jacobson revealed that he told his then-wife that he thought he was bisexual during their marriage but still wanted to be with her, and she admitted to ignoring potential signs. "Dressing me was a big thing; he was very into fashion. But everything could be looked at from a different perspective. You see what you want to see," the actor stated.

Despite Jacobson's devotion to their marriage, Drescher made the decision to walk away. "He begged me not to leave him, and for me, it was the hardest thing because I've always been all about putting everybody else's feelings above my own. I felt like a bird in a gilded cage," she shared (via Oprah). The former couple parted ways until Jacobson discovered that Drescher had been diagnosed with uterine cancer. "He burst into tears, and at that moment, all of the anger melted away, and all that was left was the love," Drescher revealed. Since then, the two have been closer than ever, and although they're no longer married, they still act like husband and wife.