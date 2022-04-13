Fran Drescher Is Spilling All The Details On How She Feels About Dating

Fran Drescher, who is best known for portraying the fashion-forward child-minder Fran Fine in the iconic '90s sitcom, "The Nanny," has always been open about her relationship history. In February 2020, she spoke to People about her breakup with her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, to whom she was married for over two decades. During their union, "The Nanny," which they also developed together, became a hit. But the marriage began to crumble and the two eventually divorced. Jacobson would later come out to his former wife as gay. "Peter started to have control issues that I found somewhat suffocating, and only in hindsight, do we now understand that he was working so hard to control his authentic self, his true orientation," Drescher said. They remain close, as seen on her Instagram.

After her first marriage, Drescher found love with businessman Shiva Ayyadurai, but the pair parted ways after two years together. A friend of Drescher's told Closer Weekly in 2017 that "[Ayyadurai] was shy and would accompany [Drescher] to events but he wanted no part of the cameras or the spotlight, [whereas] she loves Hollywood," before adding that the actor was "looking forward to the next chapter of her life!" Now, Drescher is opening up about her love life, and she sounds happier than ever before.